Uncooked rice, ultra-processed food included in free meals

A student of state junior high school (SMPN) 1 Denpasar in Bali shows a variety of food items received as part of the government free meals program on March 17, 2025. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

The government’s free, nutritious meal program has once again come under public scrutiny following reports of uncooked ingredients and ultra-processed foods being distributed in South Tangerang, Banten, as schools begin their holiday break this week.

A foundation operating the Cempaka Putih Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in East Ciputat, South Tangerang, Banten, admitted to including uncooked rice in its meal packages, alongside protein sources, fruit and ultra-high temperature milk so the food “could be taken home and stored for longer periods”.

The kitchen stated via its Instagram account, @sppg_yasmit_cemput, earlier this week that the menu was adjusted due to most schools being on break.

However, the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) that oversees the program emphasized that it had never instructed any SPPG to distribute raw food items.

“Distributing raw food is not part of the free nutritious meal policy. There should be no such initiative,” BGN head Dadan Hindayana told The Jakarta Post on Thursday, adding that the agency had ordered the Cempaka Putih SPPG to immediately halt the practice.

“SPPG units are responsible for continuing to provide meals during school holidays, but only if students and teachers are willing to come to the school. If they don’t, then no service should be provided,” Dadan explained.

