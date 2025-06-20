Uncooked rice, ultra-processed food included in free meals

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The government’s free, nutritious meal program has once again come under public scrutiny following reports of uncooked ingredients and ultra-processed foods being distributed in South Tangerang, Banten, as schools begin their holiday break this week.
he government’s free nutritious meal program has once again come under public scrutiny following reports of uncooked ingredients and ultra-processed foods being distributed in South Tangerang, Banten, as schools begin their holiday break this week.
A foundation operating the Cempaka Putih Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in East Ciputat, South Tangerang, Banten, admitted to including uncooked rice in its meal packages, alongside protein sources, fruit and ultra-high temperature milk so the food “could be taken home and stored for longer periods”.
The kitchen stated via its Instagram account, @sppg_yasmit_cemput, earlier this week that the menu was adjusted due to most schools being on break.
However, the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) that oversees the program emphasized that it had never instructed any SPPG to distribute raw food items.
“Distributing raw food is not part of the free nutritious meal policy. There should be no such initiative,” BGN head Dadan Hindayana told The Jakarta Post on Thursday, adding that the agency had ordered the Cempaka Putih SPPG to immediately halt the practice.
“SPPG units are responsible for continuing to provide meals during school holidays, but only if students and teachers are willing to come to the school. If they don’t, then no service should be provided,” Dadan explained.
Read also: Indonesia launches ambitious free-meal program to combat stunting
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.