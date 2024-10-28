Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Red and White: Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)

Red and White: Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)

P resident Prabowo Subianto is committed to completing Indonesia’s future capital city Nusantara (IKN) project within four years, he told his cabinet on the second day of a military-style retreat in Magelang, Central Java.

This was revealed by Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, who shared details of Prabowo’s plan to position the new city as the nation’s “political capital” by 2028.

The goal is to finish the executive, legislative and judiciary compounds, enabling the annual joint legislative sessions to be held there by August 2028, Raja Juli said in a post on Instagram late on Saturday, republished by Kompas.com.

“In his briefing, [the President] emphasized that the IKN issue was actually very clear, as it had been decided that it would be continued and resolved,” he stated. “Actually, there is no need for any more questions about it.”

The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) politician further noted that Prabowo wishes to hold the inauguration of the president and vice president in 2029 at the new capital, completing the transition from Jakarta.

The plan underscores a continuation of the multi-year relocation initiative launched by the previous government.

After decades of debate, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo took the plunge in 2019 by announcing the relocation plan, aiming to reduce Jakarta’s urban strain and spur economic growth in Kalimantan and elsewhere.