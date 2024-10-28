Survey reveals strong public support for Prabowo at 85.3%

High hopes: President Prabowo Subianto (right) greets Army officers as he arrives at the Military Academy to attend their cabinet retreat in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 24. ( AFP/Presidential Palace)

High hopes: President Prabowo Subianto (right) greets Army officers as he arrives at the Military Academy to attend their cabinet retreat in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 24. ( AFP/Presidential Palace)

Pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia survey reveals that 85.3 percent of Indonesians believe Prabowo can lead the country to a brighter future. The survey sampled 1,200 random individuals with a 2.9 percent margin of error.

P ollster Indikator Politik Indonesia has released new findings regarding public expectations for Prabowo Subianto’s administration, showing that 85.3 percent of respondents believe he could lead Indonesia toward a better future.

Burhanuddin Muhtadi, a researcher at the pollster, noted that the public had high expectations and trust for Prabowo.

He described the high expectations as a honeymoon phenomenon, but warned that this strong belief could be a double-edged sword for the President.

"If Prabowo fails to meet public expectations, the resulting disappointment will be significant," he said on Sunday, as quoted by Liputan6.com.

In another survey by the same agency, public support for the free nutritious meals program stands at 77.6 percent.

Burhanuddin said that 86.5 percent of respondents know the program, attributing this high awareness to strong dissemination efforts.

"Support is very high at 77 percent, though this is slightly lower than the public's confidence in Prabowo at 85 percent," he said, as quoted by mediaindonesia.com.

The free nutritious meals program ranks first among the Prabowo administration's initiatives to address stunting and improve human resources and quality of life.

However, Burhanuddin cautioned that high support for the program could backfire if not executed effectively.

"If the program is not successfully implemented, it could diminish public trust in Prabowo," he said.

Nonetheless, he believed that if Prabowo can demonstrate effective program management, public confidence would remain intact even if the program was not rolled out immediately.

Burhanuddin said that public support for Prabowo was bolstered by his coalition with supporters of his predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

"The situation is somewhat different now because Prabowo was elected partly due to Jokowi's coat-tail effect,” he said.

“Therefore, when Prabowo was elected president, especially alongside Jokowi's son [Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka], Jokowi's supporters felt confident in Prabowo."