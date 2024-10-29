Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Workers move ballot boxes that will be used for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a warehouse of the Batang General Elections Commission (KPU) in Central Java on Oct. 10, 2024. (Antara/Harviyan Perdana Putra)

Some candidates in the November regional elections have made questionable promises and policy proposals on the campaign trail in an effort to win votes, sparking criticism from the public.

Elfianah, who is running for Mesuji regent in Lampung against three other candidates, has been in hot water in the past few days after a video of her promising paradise to people who voted for her in the November election made rounds on social media.

In the 28-second video, Elfianah, a Muslim, is seen speaking to a group of Mesuji residents about her plan to make donations for the care of orphans in the regency if she wins the election. She then claims people who vote for her will, therefore, receive a special blessing in the afterlife from the Prophet Muhammad.

"The Prophet will say, ‘Come join me in heaven because you picked a person [for regent] who took care of orphans,’" the NasDem Party politician says in the video.

Orphans hold a significant place in Islam. The religion strongly encourages adherents to ensure their welfare and protection, as they are considered one of society’s most vulnerable groups, requiring special attention and care.

Elfianah received a barrage of criticism after her video went viral, with internet users saying it was unethical to exploit religious sentiment for electoral gain. Some even mocked Elfianah for the fact that her husband, former Mesuji regent Khamami, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for corruption in late 2019.

Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) advisory board deputy chairman Zainut Tauhid Saadi also criticized Elfianah’s remarks. He urged all candidates running for public office not to politicize issues of religion or ethnic identity.