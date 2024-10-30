TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who has been appointed special presidential envoy for energy and the environment, will lead the Indonesian delegation at the United Nations climate summit in Azerbaijan, slated for Nov. 11 to 22.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 30, 2024

Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Sept. 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will be held in the city from Nov. 11 to 22. (AFP/Tofik Babayev)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has picked his brother, businessman Hashim Djojhadikusumo, to lead the Indonesian delegation at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan, which will begin in the second week of November.

“I have been appointed by the President as his special envoy [for energy and the environment] for the COP29 conference,” he said in Jakarta on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

Hashim attended a meeting that day in Jakarta during which the delegation prepared its diplomatic strategy for the summit, which will be held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku from Nov. 11 to 22.

"The more detailed our plans are, the better prepared we will be. I am optimistic that the Indonesian government's goals will be achieved," he said.

Among the focuses of the delegation are addressing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement pertaining to international carbon trading and climate financing models.

In its latest climate pledge submitted to the UN climate body UNFCCC in 2022, known as the enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Indonesia promised to reduce its emissions by 31.89 percent by 2030 on its own or by 43.2 percent with international support.

The Indonesian delegation is set to present the country’s emissions-reduction achievements, which are to serve as a foundation for cooperation with other countries, Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said.

President Prabowo’s foreign policy test at G20 Summit

Philippine rescuers battle floodwaters to reach stranded

Climate-hit Pacific Islands plot landmark UN court case

AI enhances flood warnings but cannot erase risk of disaster

'Paradise is still paradise': Floridians vow to rebuild after two hurricanes

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (left) wears a detainee jacket on Oct. 29, 2024, after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.50 million)in state funds in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the announcement of candidates for regional head at the party’s office in Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2024. The PDI-P announced 60 candidates for regional head positions, consisting of six candidates for governor and deputy governor, 38 for regent and deputy regent and 16 for mayor and deputy mayor.
Regional Elections

Plan for Prabowo-Megawati meeting resurfaces ahead of regional polls
Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Sept. 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will be held in the city from Nov. 11 to 22.
Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Editorial

Degraded degrees
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’

Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions
Editorial

Is Sritex too big to fail?
Regional Elections

Plan for Prabowo-Megawati meeting resurfaces ahead of regional polls
Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit
Markets

BPOM asks public to limit Muscat grape consumption amid investigation
Companies

China's CNGR plans $10b battery material facility in Indonesia
Companies

Long-term determinants of economic growth
Culture

'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.