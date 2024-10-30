Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Sept. 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will be held in the city from Nov. 11 to 22. (AFP/Tofik Babayev)

Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who has been appointed special presidential envoy for energy and the environment, will lead the Indonesian delegation at the United Nations climate summit in Azerbaijan, slated for Nov. 11 to 22.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has picked his brother, businessman Hashim Djojhadikusumo, to lead the Indonesian delegation at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan, which will begin in the second week of November.

“I have been appointed by the President as his special envoy [for energy and the environment] for the COP29 conference,” he said in Jakarta on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

Hashim attended a meeting that day in Jakarta during which the delegation prepared its diplomatic strategy for the summit, which will be held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku from Nov. 11 to 22.

"The more detailed our plans are, the better prepared we will be. I am optimistic that the Indonesian government's goals will be achieved," he said.

Among the focuses of the delegation are addressing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement pertaining to international carbon trading and climate financing models.

In its latest climate pledge submitted to the UN climate body UNFCCC in 2022, known as the enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Indonesia promised to reduce its emissions by 31.89 percent by 2030 on its own or by 43.2 percent with international support.

The Indonesian delegation is set to present the country’s emissions-reduction achievements, which are to serve as a foundation for cooperation with other countries, Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said.