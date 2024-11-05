TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
President Prabowo talks investment with Yudhoyono: Aide

Executive chairman of Gerindra Party Sufmi Dasco Ahmad confirmed on Tuesday that President Prabowo visited Yudhoyono at his private home in Cikeas, West Java and that the two discussed the state investment firm, among other issues, over dinner.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 5, 2024

President Prabowo talks investment with Yudhoyono: Aide Then-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (right) attends a Democratic Party campaign event with former president and party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (center) and chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) in Malang, East Java, on Feb. 1, 2024.

P

resident Prabowo Subianto on Monday held a meeting with former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, during which the two former generals discussed a plan to set up a state investment firm.

Executive chairman of the Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, confirmed on Tuesday that President Prabowo visited Yudhoyono at his private home in Cikeas, West Java, and that the two discussed the state investment firm, among other issues, over dinner.

"Pak Prabowo held the meeting with Pak SBY to discuss plans to set up the investment firm," Dasco was quoted by Antara newswire as saying, referring to the former president by his initials. 

Dasco said that Yudhoyono, who served two terms as president, had great experience in managing the economy, especially with regard to investment.

President Prabowo's meeting with Yudhoyono took place only two days after the former visited his predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Surakarta, Central Java, over the weekend.

Senior aides within Prabowo's circle have said the President wants to establish a new investment agency that would become a holding company for state investments, similar to Singapore's Temasek.

The Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency will be formed as soon as Prabowo gets approval from the House of Representatives, Muliaman Hadad, a former chief of the Financial Services Authority, who has been named head of the body, told reporters.

The structure of the agency is being discussed with other authorities, but the goal is for it to operate like Singapore's Temasek as a state-owned investment firm, said Muliaman.

Then-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (right) attends a Democratic Party campaign event with former president and party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (center) and chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) in Malang, East Java, on Feb. 1, 2024.
Politics

President Prabowo talks investment with Yudhoyono: Aide
Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto (right) takes the oath of office on Oct. 20, 2024, during the presidential inauguration at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Yearning for ‘clarity’ as Prabowo makes first speech
A ferry arrives on July 15, 2022 at Harbour Front in Singapore after departing Indonesia from Batam Island, Riau Islands province.
Archipelago

Batam has yet to see rise in visits by Singaporean PR holders

Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Former Supreme Court high-ranking official Zarof Ricar (center) walks to a prisoner transport van following an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. Investigators name him a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of former lawmaker son Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a murder case of his girlfriend as well as other cases handled in the Supreme Court.
Editorial

Justice for some
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto posed for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Politics

President Prabowo talks investment with Yudhoyono: Aide
Regulations

Major union calls strikes over govt defiance of jobs law ruling
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo to visit China on Friday

Archipelago

Batam has yet to see rise in visits by Singaporean PR holders

Americas

Elon Musk and X are epicenter of US election misinformation, experts say
Companies

Boeing union says approves contract, ending over 7-week strike
Asia & Pacific

South Korea fines Meta for illegal collection of user data
Politics

Government keen to break online gambling habit
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.