TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jokowi praises President Prabowo's meeting with Megawati

Speaking after welcoming Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia at his private residence in Surakarta on Tuesday night, Jokowi said that a meeting between Prabowo and Megawati would result in peace in the country's politics.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 9, 2025 Published on Apr. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-04-09T15:52:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jokowi praises President Prabowo's meeting with Megawati President Prabowo Subianto (left) holds a meeting with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (right) on April 7, 2025, in Jakarta . (The Jakarta Post/Sufmi Dasco Ahmad)

F

ormer president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gave his approval on Tuesday of the meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, saying that the get-together could yield positive outcomes for the country.

Speaking after welcoming Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia at his private residence in Surakarta on Tuesday night, Jokowi said that a meeting between Prabowo and Megawati could lead to peace in the country's politics.

"The meeting between Pak Prabowo and Bu Mega is good, for the good of the country. A meeting is always better than no meeting," Jokowi said, as quoted by Antara news.

President Prabowo held a closed-door meeting with Megawati on Monday night, an encounter that was scheduled even before last year's presidential election.

Ties between Prabowo and Megawati became strained after then president Jokowi backed the candidacy of the former military general in last year's presidential election against the PDI-P's politician and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.

A senior politician of President Prabowo's Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, said that the meeting between the President and Megawati lasted one and a half hours, during which the two discussed a wide range of topics.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The meeting took place at Megawati's private residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Responding to the meeting, Golkar Party chairman Bahlil said that it showed that President Prabowo gives equal treatment to all living former presidents.

"We appreciate what Pak Prabowo has done not only for Bu Megawati, but also Pak Jokowi and Pak SBY," Bahlil said, referring to former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Popular

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday
Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more
The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia

The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia

Related Articles

France and Indonesia: Partners in economic sovereignty, creativity and innovation

US tariffs: Manufacturers urge safeguards imports of rerouted goods

PSI’s ‘super open’ plan raises speculation over Jokowi’s future

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest

PDI-P, Jokowi spat heats up again amid Hasto’s trial

Related Article

France and Indonesia: Partners in economic sovereignty, creativity and innovation

US tariffs: Manufacturers urge safeguards imports of rerouted goods

PSI’s ‘super open’ plan raises speculation over Jokowi’s future

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest

PDI-P, Jokowi spat heats up again amid Hasto’s trial

Popular

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday
Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more
The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia

The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on April 6, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense
President Prabowo Subianto (left) holds a meeting with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (right) on April 7, 2025, in Jakarta .
Politics

Jokowi praises President Prabowo's meeting with Megawati
A photo illustration of a lecturer teaching a class full of students.
Society

Govt signs regulation on allowances for university lecturers

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto speaks during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta on April 8, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans
A number of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia were sworn in when they were inaugurated at the Merdeka Palace at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday, March 24, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated and appointed 31 LBBP Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia based on Presidential Decrees (Keppres) Number 25/P and 40/P of 2025 concerning the appointment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia.
Editorial

A vacancy, a foil
President Prabowo Subianto (front) and his son Didit Hediprasetyo disembark from Indonesia’s presidential aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC, the United States, on Sunday., November 10, 2024. President Prabowo has been scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participate in other activities during the visit.
Americas

Govt to appoint envoy for United States soon amid tariff concerns

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense
Companies

Newly formed Agrinas SOEs ‘a solution in search of a problem’

Asia & Pacific

Malaysia to host China's Xi Jinping from April 15
Politics

Jokowi praises President Prabowo's meeting with Megawati
Science & Tech

US takes aim at Zuckerberg's social media kingdom
Economy

US tariff policy bucks economic theory, says Sri Mulyani
Society

Govt signs regulation on allowances for university lecturers
Regulations

EU countries set to approve first retaliation against US tariffs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.