Yearning for ‘clarity’ as Prabowo makes first speech

Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto (right) takes the oath of office on Oct. 20, 2024, during the presidential inauguration at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

“This reorganization raises questions over Prabowo’s policy clarity, especially in his first year of the presidency.”

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s inaugural speech on Sunday has left keen observers yearning for more “policy clarity” on account of the head of state’s ambitious goals and his large administration, a panel discussion concluded.

Prabowo started his first day in office laying out his goals for the next five years, which include food and energy self-sufficiency, poverty alleviation, corruption eradication and strengthening Indonesia’s global standing.

To help him achieve these objectives, the President has invited a diverse array of politicians, professionals and incumbent officials into his cabinet, consisting of 109 bureaucrats who will lead 48 ministries – easily the largest the nation has seen in many decades.

His predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, only had around 70 people in his cabinet, overseeing 34 ministries.

Adam Schwarz, Indonesia expert and CEO of Asia Group Advisors (AGA), raised concerns over Prabowo’s enlarged cabinet, particularly over plans to split up several existing ministries and create new state agencies.

“To carry out such a big reorganization takes time. You have to find new buildings, recruit new civil servants [and] create ministerial work plans, among others," Schwarz said during a panel discussion held by The Jakarta Post in Jakarta on Sunday.

