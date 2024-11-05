TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Yearning for ‘clarity’ as Prabowo makes first speech

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 5, 2024

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s inaugural speech on Sunday has left keen observers yearning for more “policy clarity” on account of the head of state’s ambitious goals and his large administration, a panel discussion concluded.

Prabowo started his first day in office laying out his goals for the next five years, which include food and energy self-sufficiency, poverty alleviation, corruption eradication and strengthening Indonesia’s global standing.

To help him achieve these objectives, the President has invited a diverse array of politicians, professionals and incumbent officials into his cabinet, consisting of 109 bureaucrats who will lead 48 ministries – easily the largest the nation has seen in many decades.

His predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, only had around 70 people in his cabinet, overseeing 34 ministries.

Adam Schwarz, Indonesia expert and CEO of Asia Group Advisors (AGA), raised concerns over Prabowo’s enlarged cabinet, particularly over plans to split up several existing ministries and create new state agencies.

“To carry out such a big reorganization takes time. You have to find new buildings, recruit new civil servants [and] create ministerial work plans, among others," Schwarz said during a panel discussion held by The Jakarta Post in Jakarta on Sunday.

“This reorganization raises questions over Prabowo’s policy clarity, especially in his first year of the presidency.”

Then-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (right) attends a Democratic Party campaign event with former president and party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (center) and chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) in Malang, East Java, on Feb. 1, 2024.
Politics

President Prabowo talks investment with Yudhoyono: Aide
Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto (right) takes the oath of office on Oct. 20, 2024, during the presidential inauguration at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Yearning for ‘clarity’ as Prabowo makes first speech
A ferry arrives on July 15, 2022 at Harbour Front in Singapore after departing Indonesia from Batam Island, Riau Islands province.
Archipelago

Batam has yet to see rise in visits by Singaporean PR holders

Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Former Supreme Court high-ranking official Zarof Ricar (center) walks to a prisoner transport van following an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. Investigators name him a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of former lawmaker son Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a murder case of his girlfriend as well as other cases handled in the Supreme Court.
Editorial

Justice for some
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto posed for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

The Jakarta Post
