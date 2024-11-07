Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad

President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets participants in a national coordination meeting in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 7, 2024. With the “Implementation of Asta Cita toward Golden Indonesia 2045” as the central theme, the meeting sees more than 5,000 attendees, consisting of the members of Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet, regional leaders and high-ranking officials of state institutions. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets participants in a national coordination meeting in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 7, 2024. With the “Implementation of Asta Cita toward Golden Indonesia 2045” as the central theme, the meeting sees more than 5,000 attendees, consisting of the members of Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet, regional leaders and high-ranking officials of state institutions. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

P resident Prabowo Subianto gathered his cabinet and regional leaders in Sentul, West Java, on Thursday for a national coordination meeting aimed at ensuring that the central government and local administrations are aligned in executing Prabowo’s key policies for the next five years.

The event took place about two weeks after the former military general was sworn in as President and one day before he embarked on his first overseas trip to countries including China, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In his opening address, Prabowo said efficiency and supervision of policy implementation at the central and regional levels was crucial to ensure a more prosperous Indonesia.

Prabowo took the opportunity to praise Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian for initiating the event, calling it “useful” and “strategic” given the rarity of a forum where central and local leaders gathered.

"I really appreciate this [event] because this is my first opportunity to speak with all decision-makers in our republic," Prabowo said in his remarks, according to a statement released by his team.

"This is something that we rarely do, where almost all decision-makers from all levels who determine the direction of the nation's life for the next few years [are in the same room], so thank you for your attendance," he continued.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins