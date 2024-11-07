TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 7, 2024

Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets participants in a national coordination meeting in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 7, 2024. With the “Implementation of Asta Cita toward Golden Indonesia 2045” as the central theme, the meeting sees more than 5,000 attendees, consisting of the members of Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet, regional leaders and high-ranking officials of state institutions. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto gathered his cabinet and regional leaders in Sentul, West Java, on Thursday for a national coordination meeting aimed at ensuring that the central government and local administrations are aligned in executing Prabowo’s key policies for the next five years.

The event took place about two weeks after the former military general was sworn in as President and one day before he embarked on his first overseas trip to countries including China, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In his opening address, Prabowo said efficiency and supervision of policy implementation at the central and regional levels was crucial to ensure a more prosperous Indonesia.

Prabowo took the opportunity to praise Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian for initiating the event, calling it “useful” and “strategic” given the rarity of a forum where central and local leaders gathered. 

"I really appreciate this [event] because this is my first opportunity to speak with all decision-makers in our republic," Prabowo said in his remarks, according to a statement released by his team.

"This is something that we rarely do, where almost all decision-makers from all levels who determine the direction of the nation's life for the next few years [are in the same room], so thank you for your attendance," he continued.

Read also: Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal

Bobby leads in North Sumatra gubernatorial race

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry

Pollster association audits two conflicting surveys on Jakarta race

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal

Bobby leads in North Sumatra gubernatorial race

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry

Pollster association audits two conflicting surveys on Jakarta race

President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets participants in a national coordination meeting in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 7, 2024. With the “Implementation of Asta Cita toward Golden Indonesia 2045” as the central theme, the meeting sees more than 5,000 attendees, consisting of the members of Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet, regional leaders and high-ranking officials of state institutions.
Politics

Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad
President Prabowo Subianto speaks during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins
An aerial view shows farmers harvesting rice on Sept. 25, 2024, in Singosari, Malang, East Java. The Agriculture Ministry is optimistic about meeting domestic food needs by the end of 2024 through accelerated planting and optimized land use for rice and corn across Indonesia.
Society

Indonesia ranks 77th in global hunger levels

Schoolchildren run during the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as seen from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 7, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano belches colossal ash tower
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

America's choice
Pedestrians wait to cross the street as a large digital display shows images of US Republican candidate Donald Trump (top right) and US Democrat candidate Kamala Harris (top left), outside a train station in central Tokyo on November 6, 2024.
Economy

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election

Politics

Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad
Politics

Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins
Regulations

Govt scraps taxes on airplane spare part imports to bring down domestic airfares
Society

Indonesia ranks 77th in global hunger levels
Academia

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal
Politics

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Politics

No instruction from President Prabowo on regional election: Spokesman
Society

Prabowo tells law enforcement institutions not to assist online gambling
