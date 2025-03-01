TheJakartaPost

Prabowo calls for unity in regional retreat

President Prabowo Subianto emphasized his Asta Cita (Eight goals) core mission, which will fully utilize each region’s potential in boosting regional competitiveness and economic growth. 

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, March 1, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives a salute after addressing newly elected regional leaders during the last day of a week-long retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto concluded on Friday a military-style retreat for hundreds of newly inaugurated regional heads, calling on the local leaders to maintain national unity and mutual cooperation by prioritizing people’s interest regardless of differences.

More than 500 governors, mayors and regents have spent the past week undertaking the bootcamp at the Magelang Military Academy compound in Central Java. The event, organized by the Home Ministry, aimed to instill a shared understanding of the President’s vision and enhance central-regional governmental coordination.

The President joined the regional leaders in Magelang on Thursday evening to oversee a twilight parade and attend a gala dinner. He was accompanied by several cabinet ministers and his two predecessors Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who all wore the same military fatigues.

At the event’s closing on Friday morning, Prabowo addressed the regional heads, who were joined by their deputies on Thursday, reiterated the importance of national unity as a means to boost regions’ development for a more prosperous Indonesia, according to a statement from the Presidential Palace.

“President Prabowo Subianto closed the [retreat] with a briefing that emphasized the importance of unity, downstreaming, industrialization and the spirit of patriotism and nationalism as the keys to accelerating regional development and people’s prosperity,” the statement read.

Prabowo conveyed a similar message in his speech during the gala dinner on Thursday evening, when he reminded local leaders hailing from different backgrounds to work together to improve the well-being of the people.

