Jakarta Post
Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

It will be the first time that 37-year-old Gibran, the nation’s youngest vice president, will take command of the government in Prabowo’s absence.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 7, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto speaks during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (AFP/Gerindra Party)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has told his cabinet that he will still be the man in charge during his upcoming international tour, even though Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who will remain in Jakarta, will temporarily assume the duties of president in his absence.

On Friday, President Prabowo will begin his first overseas trips since taking office, a two-week-long tour that will include stops in Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, the United States and Peru, as he seeks a more prominent position for Indonesia on the world stage.

The 73-year-old head of state led a cabinet plenary session on Wednesday to brief his ministers on urgent tasks and ensure the continuity of his government’s work during his absence.

In his opening remarks at the session, Prabowo encouraged his cabinet to reach out to him directly if urgent issues arose, telling them to “feel free to use technology to communicate” with him during his overseas trip.

"If you have conveyed the issue to the coordinating minister but still want to clarify it to me, do not hesitate to contact me. You can call me directly," Prabowo said as he opened the cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta.

“We need to depart from strict protocols and feudalism because we all are colleagues working for the people. The Vice President and I carry the people’s mandate, but we are equally responsible for serving the public,” he added.

Read also: Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets participants in a national coordination meeting in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 7, 2024. With the “Implementation of Asta Cita toward Golden Indonesia 2045” as the central theme, the meeting sees more than 5,000 attendees, consisting of the members of Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet, regional leaders and high-ranking officials of state institutions.
Politics

Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad
President Prabowo Subianto speaks during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins
An aerial view shows farmers harvesting rice on Sept. 25, 2024, in Singosari, Malang, East Java. The Agriculture Ministry is optimistic about meeting domestic food needs by the end of 2024 through accelerated planting and optimized land use for rice and corn across Indonesia.
Society

Indonesia ranks 77th in global hunger levels

Schoolchildren run during the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as seen from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 7, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano belches colossal ash tower
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

America's choice
Pedestrians wait to cross the street as a large digital display shows images of US Republican candidate Donald Trump (top right) and US Democrat candidate Kamala Harris (top left), outside a train station in central Tokyo on November 6, 2024.
Economy

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election

