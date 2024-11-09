Fatal Tanjung Priok inferno highlights fire hazard in crowded Jakarta

A recent fatal fire in the densely populated neighborhood of Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, has again highlighted how the city’s growing population and poor urban planning are increasing the risk of such blazes.
A family of four was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a blaze that broke out on Jl. Papanggo 3B in Tanjung Priok at around 1.30 a.m. on Friday.
Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Isnawa Adji said the fire had been started by a short circuit in a house and had quickly spread to nearby buildings.
A total of 13 fire trucks and around 70 firefighters were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which they managed to do two hours after arriving.
Two buildings were completely destroyed in the fire, and the losses are estimated to be around Rp 900 million (US$57,658).
The blaze occurred just weeks after another fire broke out in a densely populated area of Tambora, West Jakarta, killing five people and burning down 30 houses.
