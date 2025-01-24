Kemayoran fire survivors decline city’s relocation offer

Residents of Kebon Kosong who fled Tuesday's fire in Kemayoran have declined the Jakarta administration's offer to relocate to low-cost apartments, choosing instead to return to what remains of their homes.
undreds of people displaced by a fire on Tuesday that razed a densely populated settlement in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, have declined the Jakarta administration’s offer to relocate them to Rusun (low-cost apartments) and instead decided return to the ruins of their homes and start anew.
Adin, a resident of Kebon Kosong, said he preferred to erect a makeshift tent on the former site of his house.
“I have started to clean the area for the tent,” he said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.
Acting Jakarta governor Teguh Setyabudi confirmed that the majority of affected residents had declined his administration’s offer to relocate to a nearby Rusun.
“We can do nothing if they choose to return to the ruins of their houses, as we don’t own the area,” Teguh said earlier on Thursday.
He added that evacuees from Kebon Kosong had been living in temporary shelters on land belonging to the Kemayoran Complex Management Center (PPK), which falls under the State Secretariat.
Regardless of their decision not to relocate, Teguh made assurances that the Jakarta administration would provide relief aid to meet evacuees’ needs.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!