Kemayoran fire survivors decline city’s relocation offer

Jets of water arch over the burned-out husks of hundreds of houses on Jan. 21, 2025, as firefighters work to completely extinguish a blaze that razed through Kebon Kosong, a densely populated settlement in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jets of water arch over the burned-out husks of hundreds of houses on Jan. 21, 2025, as firefighters work to completely extinguish a blaze that razed through Kebon Kosong, a densely populated settlement in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Residents of Kebon Kosong who fled Tuesday's fire in Kemayoran have declined the Jakarta administration's offer to relocate to low-cost apartments, choosing instead to return to what remains of their homes.

H undreds of people displaced by a fire on Tuesday that razed a densely populated settlement in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, have declined the Jakarta administration’s offer to relocate them to Rusun (low-cost apartments) and instead decided return to the ruins of their homes and start anew.

Adin, a resident of Kebon Kosong, said he preferred to erect a makeshift tent on the former site of his house.

“I have started to clean the area for the tent,” he said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.

Acting Jakarta governor Teguh Setyabudi confirmed that the majority of affected residents had declined his administration’s offer to relocate to a nearby Rusun.

“We can do nothing if they choose to return to the ruins of their houses, as we don’t own the area,” Teguh said earlier on Thursday.

He added that evacuees from Kebon Kosong had been living in temporary shelters on land belonging to the Kemayoran Complex Management Center (PPK), which falls under the State Secretariat.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Regardless of their decision not to relocate, Teguh made assurances that the Jakarta administration would provide relief aid to meet evacuees’ needs.