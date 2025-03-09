Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Empty houses in Kampung Bayam, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, are pictured on Nov. 1, 2020. (Shutterstock/infiksjurnal)

Empty houses in Kampung Bayam, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, are pictured on Nov. 1, 2020. (Shutterstock/infiksjurnal)

Although the construction of Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB) was completed in 2022, the Jakarta administration, then led by acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono, prevented the displaced residents from moving in to the apartment complex, citing unresolved legal issues.

A fter years of uncertainty, the Jakarta administration has finally allowed the displaced residents of Kampung Bayam, whose homes were demolished to make way for the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, to move into a rusun (low-cost apartment) intended for them.

On Thursday, newly inaugurated Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung symbolically handed over the keys to around 30 evicted families during a ceremony at Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB), the low-cost apartment complex located next to the stadium.

"It's a testament to our commitment to finding the best solution for the Kampung Bayam residents. We aim to empower them by ensuring they have access to comfortable, adequate living spaces that promote sustainable living," Pramono said during the event.

The Jakarta administration will provide a 3,000-square-meter greenhouse for urban farming at KSB, replacing residents' farmlands that were cleared for the stadium’s construction.

The administration will assist residents in managing and marketing their urban farms to ensure their sustainability. The urban farm will also be included as part of the JIS tour.

Residents will also be given employment opportunities at the JIS based on their skills, with their salaries automatically deducted to cover the rusun rent.