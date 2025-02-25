TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta enters new chapter under Pramono

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 25, 2025

Jakarta enters new chapter under Pramono Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) and deputy Rano Karno (right) prepare for their inauguration ceremony in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads in the ceremony. (Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S)

J

akarta is ready for a new chapter under governor Pramono Anung, who is expected to be able to bridge the gap between the city’s different political groups owing to his reputation as the guy that everybody likes, and despite glitches in the beginning of his term.

Pramono and his deputy governor Rano Karno, both politicians of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), were among the 961 elected regional heads who President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated last Thursday in the country’s largest-ever swearing-in ceremony.

Following the ceremony, the pair were welcomed with cheers at the capital’s city hall for a handover from Jakarta’s acting governor Teguh Setyabudi. Former governors, such as Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama of the PDI-P and Anies Baswedan, who is not affiliated with any political party, were also present, but former president and former PDI-P member Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who led the capital from 2012 to 2014, was absent. Jokowi cited a scheduling conflict as the reason for his absence.

Pramono expressed his readiness to receive the baton of leadership from his immediate predecessor Anies and promised to serve the Jakarta residents well for the next five years.

“I need all of your help to make Jakarta a praiseworthy city. My predecessors have left an extraordinary legacy, […] and I really want to improve and build on it,” Pramono said in his first speech at the city hall after the inauguration last week.

Read also: Pramono calls for reconciliation following Jakarta election

Home to over 11 million people, Jakarta is one of the largest metropoles in Southeast Asia and is the financial, cultural and political hub of the country. Its gubernatorial position is widely seen as a springboard for the presidency, as in the case of Jokowi in 2014.

People cheer and takes photos on Sept. 5, 2024, as Pope Francis arrives to lead Holy Mass at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Senayan, Jakarta.
Society

Indonesians pray for critically ill Pope Francis
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) and deputy Rano Karno (right) prepare for their inauguration ceremony in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads in the ceremony.
Jakarta

Jakarta enters new chapter under Pramono
Quality check: Indonesian Navy chief-of-staff Adm. Muhammad Ali (fourth right) inspects a caterer for the free nutritious meals program on Jan. 14 at the Navy Command and Staff School (Seskoal) in Cipulir, South Jakarta. The Seskoal caterer distributes up to 4,000 portions of packaged meals to eight schools across Cipulir under the government's free meals program.
Archipelago

Free meals will continue with adjusted menus during Ramadan, govt says

A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Regulations

Danantara snubs megaproject Nusantara in investment priorities: State Palace
Ready to roll: The newly completed facilities of PT HLI Green Power, the first electric vehicle battery factory in Southeast Asia, is seen in this undated photo released by Karawang New Industry City (KNIC). Located in the KNIC industrial estate in Karawang, West Java, KNIC, HLI Green Power is a joint venture company between Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, and is slated to start production next year.
Editorial

Extortion kills investment
Say it with flowers, cards: Pressed-flower cards belonging to Malang, East Java, journalists lie on the floor along with flower offerings during a ritual to mark World Press Freedom Day at the city’s square on May 3, 2023. During the event the journalists expressed their concern about the rampant violence they faced.
Society

Media violence still rampant in Indonesia, latest index shows

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

