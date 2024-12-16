TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Pramono calls for reconciliation following Jakarta election

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 16, 2024

Voters wait to cast their votes in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Cipinang Melayu subdistrict, East Jakarta. Jakarta was one of 37 provinces holding simultaneous regional head elections.
Indonesia Decides

Jakarta’s presumptive governor-elect, Pramono Anung, has called for the camps of his two electoral opponents and the city’s voters to put their differences aside and reconcile, saying he would be willing to accommodate some of the campaign pledges of his rivals once he takes office.

Pramono, an Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician who ran alongside fellow party member Rano Karno, won 50.07 percent of the vote in the Nov. 27 election, according to the final tally announced by the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) last week.

His main rival in the race, former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil, who ran with the support of parties aligned with President Prabowo Subianto, came in second place with 39.4 percent of the vote, while independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun came in third with 10.53 percent.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Pramono said he had communicated with both Ridwan and Dharma, as well as parties of the pro-Prabowo Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) backing Ridwan, as part of his efforts to spearhead the post-election reconciliation.

“I am the type of person who opens as wide as possible [the opportunity] to sit, discuss and find solutions together. There should be no more rivalry among candidates. What there should be now is [cooperation] to build a better Jakarta,” Pramono said.

Later in the day, Pramono attended a celebration held by his supporters in Central Jakarta during which he laid out his plans for the first 100 days of his administration.

“During my first 100 days [in office], I will revisit the places I visited on the campaign trail. What I promised to the people when I was [campaigning] I will see to now that I am elected,” Pramono said.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.