TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jakarta polygamy regulation sparks backlash, renewed calls for abolition

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 20, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakarta polygamy regulation sparks backlash, renewed calls for abolition Illustration of a polygamous relationship. (Shutterstock/File)

A

recent Jakarta gubernatorial decree providing technical guidelines on polygamy for the city’s male civil servants has renewed calls for the practice’s abolition, with critics calling it discriminatory and harmful to women.

Polygamy, a debated but often accepted institution in Islam, is legally regulated through the 1974 Marriage Law.

The gubernatorial decree, which outlines procedures for granting marriage and divorce permits, was issued by acting Jakarta governor Teguh Setyabudi on Jan. 6 and largely reiterates the polygamy provisions of the Marriage Law. Under both, men are legally allowed to marry another wife if their first wife is unable to perform her “responsibilities”, is permanently disabled or ill or unable to bear children after 10 years of marriage.

Jakarta Employment Agency (BKD) head Chaidir said the gubernatorial regulation on marriage, including polygamy, was “not something new” and that it had been issued as part of an effort to bring down the high divorce rate among civil servants.

“[Hopefully] after the issuance of the [decree], there will be no more civil servants who divorce without permission from their institutions and have more than one wife without complying with the prevailing regulations,” Chaidir said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, rights group Amnesty International Indonesia said the decree ran counter to the principles of gender equality and human rights and violated two international rights treaties that Indonesia had ratified, namely the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Both international human rights treaties emphasize that polygamy is a form of discrimination against women because it creates inequality in marital relations,” said Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid in a Friday statement, adding that polygamy should be abolished in the country.

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

Jokowi replaces interim Jakarta governor with KIM-backed official

Acting Jakarta governor holds free-meal trial with own operational funds

Ministry for all religions

Inclusive marriage registry plan for KUAs meets with questions, calls for dialogue

Beyond the Dream wedding showcase marries creative perspectives with high-tech visuals

Related Article

Jokowi replaces interim Jakarta governor with KIM-backed official

Acting Jakarta governor holds free-meal trial with own operational funds

Ministry for all religions

Inclusive marriage registry plan for KUAs meets with questions, calls for dialogue

Beyond the Dream wedding showcase marries creative perspectives with high-tech visuals

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Indonesia

 View more
Locating the lost: A rescue team searches for victims of a landslide in Ubung Kaja village, Denpasar, Bali, on Jan. 20. The incident killed five construction workers and injured three others.
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Firefighters drain floodwater on Jan. 18, 2025, in a house in Pesawahan Village, Bandar Lampung, Lampung. Flooding submerged more than 14,000 homes in the city and impacted over 11,200 residents.
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Employees from the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry stage a protest on Jan. 20, 2025, in front of the ministry's office in Jakarta after the sudden dismissal of a public relations official named Neni Herlina by minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro days prior.
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Editorial

It's Trump's world
Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo fence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Society

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate
Archipelago

Landslide kills 16 in Central Java
Markets

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency
Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Glodok Plaza fire
Politics

Mining Law revision to allow universities to receive mineral concessions
Regulations

Qatari firm to invest up to $20 billion in 1 million housing units: Hashim
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta polygamy regulation sparks backlash, renewed calls for abolition

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!