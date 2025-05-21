TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Pramono opts for cashless parking to curb illegal practices

Governor Pramono Anung admitted recently that the issue of illegal parking in the capital has seen little progress over the past decades, echoing suggestions from the City Council to accelerate cashless parking.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 21, 2025

An Electronic Parking Terminal (TPE) is shown in this undated photo. The Jakarta administration plans to expand cashless parking systems to eliminate illegal parking attendants and enhance revenue collection. (Berita Jakarta/Reza Hapiz)

T

he Jakarta administration is weighing the expansion of cashless payment systems as a strategy to eliminate illegal parking attendants and enhance revenue collection from the city’s billion-rupiah parking sector.

Governor Pramono Anung admitted recently that the issue of illegal parking in the capital has seen little progress over the past decades, echoing suggestions from the City Council to accelerate cashless parking; this time with better management under a specially designated city-owned enterprise (BUMD).

“For better parking management, I agree that payments should be made cashless,” the politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said at City Hall on Tuesday, adding that he would closely review the proposed plan for a new BUMD for parking with his subordinates.

A City Council member also from the PDI-P, Hardiyanto Kenneth, previously criticized the poor performance of the Parking Technical Implementations Unit (UPT) under the Jakarta Transportation Agency, which is responsible for managing the Electronic Parking Terminal (TPE) system across 31 roads in Jakarta.

As of today, only a small portion of the TPE machines remain operational. Of the 201 machines installed, only 64 are still functioning, while the rest are damaged, resulting in a sharp decline in revenue from around Rp 18 billion (US$1 million) annually to just Rp 8.9 billion last year.

“If we continue to see the UPT performing this poorly, we’ll propose that the city administration disband it altogether,” Kenneth from Commission C on finance said earlier this month, as reported by Kompas.com.

Read also: Jakarta slum dwellers wary of eviction despite revitalization pledge

An Electronic Parking Terminal (TPE) is shown in this undated photo. The Jakarta administration plans to expand cashless parking systems to eliminate illegal parking attendants and enhance revenue collection.
Jakarta

Pramono opts for cashless parking to curb illegal practices
A resident sits inside their home in a densely populated neighborhood of Menteng, Central Jakarta, on May 15, 2025. According to the Statistics Agency (BPS), around 34.75 percent of households in Indonesia were still living in substandard housing in 2024.
Jakarta

Jakarta slum dwellers wary of eviction despite revitalization pledge
Manpower Minister Yassierli (second right) talks to reporters at the Manpower Ministry on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta on May 20, 2025. Yassierli said he had dismissed officials implicated in a KPK raid relating to a corruption case involving the foreign worker utilization plan (RPTKA).
Politics

Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in KPK raid

Activists from the Solidarity Network for Victims and Justice (JSKK) hold posters during the 861st Kamisan (Thursday) peaceful protest in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protest called on the Attorney General's Office to take concrete action on unresolved human rights violations that occurred in May 1998.
Politics

Reform era draws to a close
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Editorial

Democracy, 27 years later
People hold posters that read “Gaza is also our business“ during a peaceful rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza in Jakarta on April 7, 2025. Medical workers, students and volunteers stage the rally to condemn the Israeli military's attack against medical personnel and hospitals in Gaza Strip.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli assault on hospital in Gaza

Economy

US states mount court challenge to Trump's tariffs
Jakarta

Pramono opts for cashless parking to curb illegal practices
Companies

Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex
Companies

Petronas in talks with Pertamina, TotalEnergies to develop Bobara Block
Jakarta

Jakarta slum dwellers wary of eviction despite revitalization pledge
Regulations

Property developers push rent-to-own scheme for informal workers
Americas

Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US
Academia

Will US-China tug of war ensue over Rakhine State?
