Pramono opts for cashless parking to curb illegal practices

An Electronic Parking Terminal (TPE) is shown in this undated photo. The Jakarta administration plans to expand cashless parking systems to eliminate illegal parking attendants and enhance revenue collection. (Berita Jakarta/Reza Hapiz)

T he Jakarta administration is weighing the expansion of cashless payment systems as a strategy to eliminate illegal parking attendants and enhance revenue collection from the city’s billion-rupiah parking sector.

Governor Pramono Anung admitted recently that the issue of illegal parking in the capital has seen little progress over the past decades, echoing suggestions from the City Council to accelerate cashless parking; this time with better management under a specially designated city-owned enterprise (BUMD).

“For better parking management, I agree that payments should be made cashless,” the politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said at City Hall on Tuesday, adding that he would closely review the proposed plan for a new BUMD for parking with his subordinates.

A City Council member also from the PDI-P, Hardiyanto Kenneth, previously criticized the poor performance of the Parking Technical Implementations Unit (UPT) under the Jakarta Transportation Agency, which is responsible for managing the Electronic Parking Terminal (TPE) system across 31 roads in Jakarta.

As of today, only a small portion of the TPE machines remain operational. Of the 201 machines installed, only 64 are still functioning, while the rest are damaged, resulting in a sharp decline in revenue from around Rp 18 billion (US$1 million) annually to just Rp 8.9 billion last year.

“If we continue to see the UPT performing this poorly, we’ll propose that the city administration disband it altogether,” Kenneth from Commission C on finance said earlier this month, as reported by Kompas.com.

