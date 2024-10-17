Jokowi replaces interim Jakarta governor with KIM-backed official

resident Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has appointed an official endorsed by the Onward Indonesia Coalition-plus (KIM Plus) as Jakarta’s new acting governor to replace Heru Budi Hartono, who has served for two years since Anies Baswedan completed his term as Jakarta governor on Oct. 17, 2022.
Presidential special aides coordinator Ari Dwipayana said the decision was stipulated in Presidential Decree (Keppres) No. 125P on the dismissal and appointment of acting Jakarta governor, which was issued on Wednesday.
“The President, through the Keppres, honorably dismisses Heru Budi Hartono as acting governor of the capital Jakarta and appoints Teguh Setyabudi [in his stead],” Ari said on Thursday.
Teguh previously served as the civil registry director general at the Home Ministry.
Heru, one of President Jokowi’s closest aides, is to return to his prior post as head of the Presidential Secretariat.
Achmad Yani, interim head of the Jakarta City Council (DPRD), told journalists last month that under prevailing regulations, Heru’s term could be extended until the next Jakarta governor was elected in November’s regional head elections.
