Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (center), alongside Central Java gubernatorial candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi (right) and Taj Yasin (left), distributes T-shirts during a campaign parade on Jl. Tegal in Purwokerto, Central Java, on Nov. 16, 2024. (Antara/Oky Lukmansyah)

With ruling coalition-backed candidates facing tough competition in the key battlegrounds of Jakarta and Central Java, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has officially stepped out onto the campaign trail in a final push to boost his preferred candidates’ chances of winning the Nov. 27 regional head elections.

Jokowi hit the road on Saturday, a week before the end of the campaign season, participating in a campaign parade in Purwokerto in support of Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi and his running mate Taj Yasin.

The two are backed by the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), the electoral alliance behind the victory of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the latter being Jokowi’s eldest son.

Riding an open white jeep through the Central Java city, Jokowi, Luthfi and Yasin, were seen distributing T-shirts bearing images of the three and greeting enthusiastic parade-goers.

"I came because I support [them],” said the former mayor of Surakarta, Central Java, when asked by local reporters about his attendance at the parade.

Earlier this week, Jokowi, who also served as governor of Jakarta from 2012 to 2014, made an appearance at a gathering of Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil’s supporters in Jakarta.