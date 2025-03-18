TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 18, 2025 Published on Mar. 17, 2025

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case Former West Java governor and Jakarta gubernatorial nominee Ridwan Kamil (second left) cooks traditional Betawi kerak telor on Sept. 4, 2024, during his visit to the Setu Babakan Betawi cultural village in Jakarta to meet with former Jakarta governor Fauzi Bowo. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso )

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summons former popular West Java governor Ridwan Kamil of Golkar Party as a witness in their investigation into a botched procurement at publicly listed lender Bank BJB.

This comes after KPK investigators last week searched Ridwan’s house in Bandung, the capital city of West Java, as part of their probe into the embezzlement scheme in the procurement of advertising services at Bank BJB, the regional development bank of West Java and Banten.

“We will certainly question [Ridwan] as a witness because we need information from him regarding what he knows about the case,” KPK chairman Setyo Budiyanto told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

Even so, KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika said investigators have not yet issued the warrant for summonsing Ridwan or decided when the questioning will be.

The alleged corruption happened from 2021 to 2023, when Ridwan still served as the West Java governor.

While Ridwan is not a suspect in the case, the KPK named five suspects last week. They are former Bank BJB president director Yuddy Renaldi and its former corporate secretary Widi Hartono as well as owners of three advertising agencies: Kin Asikin Dulmanan, Suhendrik and Raden Sophan Jaya Kusuma.

Read also: KPK searches house of ex-governor Ridwan Kamil

Indonesia Gelap: A public fear over a seized country

One of Hasto's two pretrial motions rejected as corruption trial awaits

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Police search office, home of Kohod village head in Tangerang sea fence scandal

Analysis: Ridwan accepts defeat, paving way for PDI-P to join Prabowo’s KIM

Indonesia Gelap: A public fear over a seized country

One of Hasto's two pretrial motions rejected as corruption trial awaits

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Police search office, home of Kohod village head in Tangerang sea fence scandal

Analysis: Ridwan accepts defeat, paving way for PDI-P to join Prabowo’s KIM

Former West Java governor and Jakarta gubernatorial nominee Ridwan Kamil (second left) cooks traditional Betawi kerak telor on Sept. 4, 2024, during his visit to the Setu Babakan Betawi cultural village in Jakarta to meet with former Jakarta governor Fauzi Bowo.
Politics

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case
A man wades through a flooded street on Jan. 9, 2025, in Serang, the provincial capital of Banten, where dozens of houses were inundated when the Tunggul River burst its banks.
Archipelago

Extreme weather leads to flooding, landslides in several regions
In unison: High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting on Jan. 31 at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta.
Politics

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas speaks to journalists during a press briefing in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2025 about the citizenship of Paulus Tannos, an Indoensian businessman named suspects in the e-ID corruption case. The minister reasserts Paulus' Indonesian citizenship, solidifying the law enforcement institutions' authority to arrest and extradite him from Singapore.
Editorial

Extradition or escape?
Smoke signs: Smoke billows out of chimneys in nickel smelting plants on July 7, 2024 at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in Lelilef village, Central Halmahera regency, North Maluku.
Regulations

Coal, nickel miners demand govt to bury planned mining royalties hike

Academia

Preventing corruption in SOEs through fair competition
Regulations

Coal, nickel miners demand govt to bury planned mining royalties hike
Academia

Why should we trust the government with our hard-earned money?
Opinion

Analysis: State revenue nosedives, fueling speculation over Sri Mulyani’s exit
Politics

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case
Archipelago

Extreme weather leads to flooding, landslides in several regions
Politics

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line
Editorial

Extradition or escape?
