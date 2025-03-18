Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Former West Java governor and Jakarta gubernatorial nominee Ridwan Kamil (second left) cooks traditional Betawi kerak telor on Sept. 4, 2024, during his visit to the Setu Babakan Betawi cultural village in Jakarta to meet with former Jakarta governor Fauzi Bowo. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso )

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summons former popular West Java governor Ridwan Kamil of Golkar Party as a witness in their investigation into a botched procurement at publicly listed lender Bank BJB.

This comes after KPK investigators last week searched Ridwan’s house in Bandung, the capital city of West Java, as part of their probe into the embezzlement scheme in the procurement of advertising services at Bank BJB, the regional development bank of West Java and Banten.

“We will certainly question [Ridwan] as a witness because we need information from him regarding what he knows about the case,” KPK chairman Setyo Budiyanto told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

Even so, KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika said investigators have not yet issued the warrant for summonsing Ridwan or decided when the questioning will be.

The alleged corruption happened from 2021 to 2023, when Ridwan still served as the West Java governor.

While Ridwan is not a suspect in the case, the KPK named five suspects last week. They are former Bank BJB president director Yuddy Renaldi and its former corporate secretary Widi Hartono as well as owners of three advertising agencies: Kin Asikin Dulmanan, Suhendrik and Raden Sophan Jaya Kusuma.

