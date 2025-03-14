Ahok questioned as witness in Pertamina corruption case

B asuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama answered a summons by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) on Thursday as a witness in the fuel import corruption case at state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, of which he was the president commissioner for five years.

The AGO is investigating the fuel import scandal at three Pertamina subsidiaries that happened from 2018 and 2023 and caused an estimated Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.7 billion) in state losses.

Ahok, a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) who served as Pertamina president commissioner from 2019 to 2024, came earlier than the scheduled session and brought a file of documents containing records of various meetings he attended during his tenure.

“I am of course elated to be able to help the AGO, if what I know [about the case] can be shared,” Ahok was quoted as saying by kompas.com.

Ahok said he described to the AGO the subjects of the Pertamina meetings and all the directives he had given to the board of directors, some of which he claimed were “not implemented”.

He said he was surprised at the extent of the scandal based on what the investigators shared.

Aside from Ahok, the AGO also questioned four other witnesses on Thursday who are current executives and managers at Pertamina and its subsidiaries, and another witness from the Finance Ministry.