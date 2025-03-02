Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

asuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, a former president commissioner of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, has alleged that more people are involved in the firm’s fuel import scandal than have been publicly identified and that he would be eager to cooperate with investigators to rid the oil and gas sector of corruption.
Basuki, a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) who served as Pertamina president commissioner from 2019 to 2024, said that it would have taken more than just the people the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) had named suspects in the graft case to cover up the Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion) in state losses.
“This case is more than just Riva Siahaan. I think people from the Supreme Audit Agency [BPK] could also be involved,” Basuki said in a podcast uploaded by media company Narasi on Friday.
“There are powerful hands at play. The case could [implicate] a wide [array of people] if it can be thoroughly investigated.”
Basuki was referring to Riva, the president director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, who was among the six executives at three Pertamina subsidiaries the AGO named graft suspects last week. Authorities also arrested three people from two private oil and gas companies, including Kerry Adrianto, the son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid.
The suspects allegedly manipulated Pertamina’s oil import and export deals from 2018 to 2023 by reducing refinery output to force imports through rigged tenders with inflated prices, as well as procuring lower-octane subsidized gasoline to be sold fraudulently as a more expensive brand.
Read also: Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.