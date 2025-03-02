TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, March 2, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal An attendant fills up a motorcycle with gasoline at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Jakarta. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

B

asuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, a former president commissioner of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, has alleged that more people are involved in the firm’s fuel import scandal than have been publicly identified and that he would be eager to cooperate with investigators to rid the oil and gas sector of corruption.

Basuki, a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) who served as Pertamina president commissioner from 2019 to 2024, said that it would have taken more than just the people the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) had named suspects in the graft case to cover up the Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion) in state losses.

“This case is more than just Riva Siahaan. I think people from the Supreme Audit Agency [BPK] could also be involved,” Basuki said in a podcast uploaded by media company Narasi on Friday. 

“There are powerful hands at play. The case could [implicate] a wide [array of people] if it can be thoroughly investigated.”

Basuki was referring to Riva, the president director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, who was among the six executives at three Pertamina subsidiaries the AGO named graft suspects last week. Authorities also arrested three people from two private oil and gas companies, including Kerry Adrianto, the son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid.

The suspects allegedly manipulated Pertamina’s oil import and export deals from 2018 to 2023 by reducing refinery output to force imports through rigged tenders with inflated prices, as well as procuring lower-octane subsidized gasoline to be sold fraudulently as a more expensive brand. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal

Popular

Flurry of investments erodes Bali’s architectural identity

Flurry of investments erodes Bali’s architectural identity
Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Prabowo reinvigorates the development of oil palm plantations

Prabowo reinvigorates the development of oil palm plantations

Related Articles

Prabowo vows to clean up fuel import corruption

Consumers can sue Pertamina for low quality fuel: BPKN

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

Concern grows over impact of budget cuts on corruption investigations

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

Related Article

Prabowo vows to clean up fuel import corruption

Consumers can sue Pertamina for low quality fuel: BPKN

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

Concern grows over impact of budget cuts on corruption investigations

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

Popular

Flurry of investments erodes Bali’s architectural identity

Flurry of investments erodes Bali’s architectural identity
Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Prabowo reinvigorates the development of oil palm plantations

Prabowo reinvigorates the development of oil palm plantations

More in Indonesia

 View more
An attendant fills up a motorcycle with gasoline at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Jakarta.
Politics

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
The members of punk band “Sukatani” perform in Subang, West Java.
Society

Punk band Sukatani stares down police intimidation
The facade of the building housing sovereign wealth fund Danantara in Jakarta is pictured on Feb. 24, after it was launched by President Prabowo Subianto. The President wants to tap into the fund's assets of more than US$900 billion to boost Indonesia’s growth, despite experts' concern about the fund’s governance.
Politics

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Highlight
Workers wave to camera as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Archipelago

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations
Jakarta Governor and Deputy Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Rano Karno (right) prepare to take part in the parade at the Monas Cross Square, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto will simultaneously inaugurate as many as 961 elected regional heads as a result of the 2024 Regional Elections, consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors and 85 deputy mayors at the Presidential Palace.
Academia

Perennial problems await Pramono
Exterior facade of the building housing sovereign wealth fund, known as Daya Anagata Nusantara or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on February 24, 2025 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets -- planned to be more than $900 billion -- to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concern about its governance.
Politics

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

The Latest

 View more
Health

Age-old wisdom: Seniors stay healthy, inside and out
Academia

Danantara should fulfill the Santiago Principles to attract investors
Academia

Is bullion banking Indonesia’s golden opportunity?
Opinion

Analysis: Targeting oil ‘mafia’: A gimmick or genuine fight against corruption?
Academia

Perennial problems await Pramono
Politics

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Society

Punk band Sukatani stares down police intimidation
Community

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.