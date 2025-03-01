Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal

Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serve customers in Semarang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

The Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta) will file a lawsuit against energy giant Pertamina and its subsidiaries to ensure compensation for consumers potentially affected by the allegedly low-quality gasoline that was sold as premium fuel.

L awyers from the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta) are collecting evidence with regard to losses for a potential lawsuit against a subsidiary of energy giant Pertamina over the alleged misselling of low quality fuel by the company.

On Friday, the lawyers opened an in-person complaint center in LBH Jakarta’s office in Central Jakarta to collect proof of potential losses suffered by customers of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga who allegedly received fuel with a lower research octane number (RON) despite paying for a premium high-octane product.

RON, also known as the octane rating, serves as an indicator of a fuel’s stability. Modern vehicles consume higher-octane fuel more efficiently and produce less pollution.

The center complements the online portal that was opened on Wednesday, through which LBH Jakarta has received 426 complaints of financial losses and evidence of vehicle damage reportedly caused by the lower-quality fuel.

The lawyers have yet to determine when they will file the lawsuit, as they wait for more proof of fuel adulteration.

“If the current criminal investigation doesn’t address the adulteration, we’ll push for a separate lawsuit, which can proceed alongside the ongoing corruption probe,” LBH Jakarta director Fadhil Alfathan said at a press briefing on Friday.

