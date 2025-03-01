TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal

The Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta) will file a lawsuit against energy giant Pertamina and its subsidiaries to ensure compensation for consumers potentially affected by the allegedly low-quality gasoline that was sold as premium fuel.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, March 1, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serve customers in Semarang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

L

awyers from the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta) are collecting evidence with regard to losses for a potential lawsuit against a subsidiary of energy giant Pertamina over the alleged misselling of low quality fuel by the company.

On Friday, the lawyers opened an in-person complaint center in LBH Jakarta’s office in Central Jakarta to collect proof of potential losses suffered by customers of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga who allegedly received fuel with a lower research octane number (RON) despite paying for a premium high-octane product.

RON, also known as the octane rating, serves as an indicator of a fuel’s stability. Modern vehicles consume higher-octane fuel more efficiently and produce less pollution.

The center complements the online portal that was opened on Wednesday, through which LBH Jakarta has received 426 complaints of financial losses and evidence of vehicle damage reportedly caused by the lower-quality fuel.

The lawyers have yet to determine when they will file the lawsuit, as they wait for more proof of fuel adulteration.

“If the current criminal investigation doesn’t address the adulteration, we’ll push for a separate lawsuit, which can proceed alongside the ongoing corruption probe,” LBH Jakarta director Fadhil Alfathan said at a press briefing on Friday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Tycoon Riza Chalid on AGO’s radar in Pertamina graft probe

Popular

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling
Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares
Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Related Articles

Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal

Fuel shortages hit Shell, BP stations because of shipping delays: Ministry

Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 million to settle account ban lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse in six new lawsuits

'Pinjol': The challenges and perils of online lending in Indonesia

Related Article

Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal

Fuel shortages hit Shell, BP stations because of shipping delays: Ministry

Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 million to settle account ban lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse in six new lawsuits

'Pinjol': The challenges and perils of online lending in Indonesia

Popular

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling
Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares
Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

More in Indonesia

 View more
Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serve customers in Semarang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Politics

Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal
President Prabowo Subianto (center) operates a rice harvester on Nov. 3, 2024, on land cultivated under the government’s food estate project during his visit to Telaga Sari village, Merauke, South Papua.
Society

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate
President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives a salute after addressing newly elected regional leaders during the last day of a week-long retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo calls for unity in regional retreat

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives salute after addressing newly elected regional leaders during the last day of a week-long glamping retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo calls for unity in regional retreat
The cover art for Purbalingga-based post-punk band Sukatani's debut album Gelap Gempita (Dark Excited).
Editorial

Protect protest songs
President Prabowo Subianto (center) operating a rice plowing machine at a field cultivated as part of a national scheme to achieve food self-sufficiency, during his visit to the Telaga Sari village, Merauke, South Papua on Nov. 3, 2024.
Society

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Amid truce concerns, US plans emergency $3 billion Israel arms deals
Europe

Russians gloat over Zelensky's 'suicide in the White House'
Europe

Trump and Zelenskiy clash, leaving Ukraine exposed in war with Russia
Politics

Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal
Europe

'Disgraceful' Trump-Zelensky row sparks US political firestorm
Editorial

Protect protest songs
Regulations

Flurry of investments erodes Bali’s architectural identity
Society

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Lawyers, consumers prepare lawsuit against Pertamina in fuel scandal

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.