Prabowo vows to clean up fuel import corruption

The President has vowed to crack down on corruption in the oil and gas industry after the AGO detained several executives, including the president director of a Pertamina subsidiary, as suspects in an ongoing case pertaining to fuel imports.
resident Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday that authorities were working to clean up corruption in fuel imports and promised to reform the sector’s governance amid an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) into alleged graft at subsidiaries of state-owned oil and gas holding company Pertamina.
“We will clean up [corruption] and enforce [the law]. We will definitely protect the public interest,” Prabowo said on Wednesday after attending an event in Jakarta, as quoted by Kompas TV.
He was responding to journalists’ questions regarding the fuel import scandal implicating several executives at three Pertamina subsidiaries, which has raised concerns among the public about the quality of fuel sold.
On Monday, the office of the Assistant Attorney General for Extraordinary Crimes arrested four executives of Pertamina subsidiaries and three executives of private oil and gas shipping companies in relation to suspected corruption in fuel imports that had cost the country around US$12 billion.
They include Riva Siahaan, president director of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, and Kerry Adrianto Riza, beneficial owner of private liquefied gas shipping company PT Navigator Khatulistiwa.
All seven suspects are accused of manipulating procurement of crude oil and refined products between 2018 and 2023 to allow for higher-priced imports rather than source the fuel domestically, as mandated by law, and colluding to fix the prices of imported fuel.
