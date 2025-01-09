TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Rival candidates to attend Pramono’s Jakarta poll victory confirmation 

Unsuccessful deputy gubernatorial candidate Suswono said that his running mate Ridwan Kamil would likely come to the ceremony to confirm Pramono Anung's victory in the Jakarta election on Thursday, according to the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU).

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 9, 2025

Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung (right) and deputy governor-elect Rano Karno (left) greet their supporters on Dec. 14, 2024, during a celebratory event in Jakarta for the pair's victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election. The Pramono-Rano pair won the Jakarta gubernatorial race in a single round after winning 50.07 percent of the total vote during the November poll. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

Losing Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil is expected to miss a ceremony hosted by the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU Jakarta) to certify the victory of winning candidate pair Pramono Anung and Rano Karno in the November election.

The ceremony is slated for Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Pullman Central Park Hotel in West Jakarta. The Jakarta KPU invited all candidate pairs, including Ridwan and his running mate Suswono as well as independent candidate pair Dhama Pongrekun and Kun Wardana.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed that Suswono would attend Thursday’s ceremony, but Ridwan would not.

Kang Ridwan still has travel plans outside of Java Island this week so he cannot attend the ceremony himself,” spokesperson Juwanda wrote in the statement.

Ridwan sent his regards and congratulated Pramono and Rano in the statement, saying that the former West Java governor and Suswono trusted that Jakartans’ aspirations would be accommodated in the city’s development in the next five years.

Jakarta KPU chair Wahyu Dinata also confirmed on Tuesday that Suswono and independent pair Dharma and Kun would attend the ceremony as reported by kompas.com.

Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung (right) and deputy governor-elect Rano Karno (left) greet their supporters on Dec. 14, 2024, during a celebratory event in Jakarta for the pair's victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election. The Pramono-Rano pair won the Jakarta gubernatorial race in a single round after winning 50.07 percent of the total vote during the November poll.
Rival candidates to attend Pramono’s Jakarta poll victory confirmation

