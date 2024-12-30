TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Ridwan accepts defeat, paving way for PDI-P to join Prabowo’s KIM

Ridwan had initially announced his intention to dispute the election results in a bid to force a runoff election,

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 30, 2024

Ridwan Kamil, former West Java governor and potential Jakarta gubernatorial candidate. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

idwan Kamil, the gubernatorial candidate backed by President Prabowo Subianto's Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), has dropped his plan to challenge the results of the Jakarta race at the Constitutional Court and accepted his defeat to governor-elect Pramono Anung Wibowo of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P). The about-face came after Ridwan met with KIM leaders. Whether or not Prabowo was behind the unexpected move, the peaceful concession will pave the way for the PDI-P’s much-awaited entry into the big-tent ruling coalition the President wants.

Last Sunday, the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU Jakarta) declared Pramono and running mate Rano Karno as the winning pair with 50.07 percent of the vote, to avoid a runoff. The Ridwan-Suswono pair came in at a distant second with 39.4 percent, while the independent ticket of Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana trailed with 10.53 percent.

Ridwan had initially announced his intention to dispute the election results in a bid to force a runoff election, claiming that his campaign team had solid evidence to mount a legal challenge. The former West Java governor, who hails from the Golkar Party, said he changed his mind after meeting with a number of figures, including experts and KIM leaders, though he did not disclose their identities. It is believed President Prabowo asked Ridwan not to pursue an election dispute so as to avoid angering the PDI-P, which lost key battles in its traditional strongholds like Central Java, North Sumatra and North Sulawesi in the Nov. 27 regional head elections.

Since winning February’s presidential election, Prabowo has expressed his eagerness to meet with PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. Although senior leaders from both Prabowo’s Gerindra Party and the PDI-P had arranged such a meeting before his inauguration on Oct. 20, the plan never materialized.

Just like his predecessor Joko ‘’Jokowi’’ Widodo, Prabowo is aiming to minimize opposition during his term by embracing all political parties. Former election rivals the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the Prosperous Justice Party have all joined the ruling coalition, but the PDI-P has refused to get on the bandwagon.

Nevertheless, Prabowo appointed Budi Gunawan, the former State Intelligence Agency (BIN) chief and a close Megawati ally, as coordinating politics and security minister. He also retained Sanitiar Burhanuddin, a younger brother of PDI-P politician Tubagus Hasanuddin, as attorney general.

While Megawati has never declared the PDI-P to be an opposition party, her daughter Puan Maharani, who was reelected as Speaker of the House of Representatives, has openly welcomed Prabowo’s move to bring the PDI-P into the KIM’s fold.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus salutes the attendees upon arrival at the Bangabhaban to take his oath as the head of the interim Bangladeshi government, in Dhaka on Aug. 8, 2024.
Academia

How India can help check rise of Islamists in Bangladesh
A technician inspects a rooftop solar panel installation on March 26, 2024, at Istiqlal Mosque in Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta.
Academia

How developing nations can raise money to offset climate crisis
Former prime minister Najib Razak speaks to journalists during a break on Aug. 23, 2022, outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Academia

Najib Razak’s ongoing political rehabilitation

French drug convict and death row prisoner Serge Atlaoui (left) is escorted by police upon his arrival at the Tangerang District Court in Tangerang, Banten on April 1, 2015. France has asked Indonesia to transfer French death row convict Serge Atlaoui, who has been convicted on drug charges since 2005.
Politics

France asks Indonesia to transfer national on death row
Joint rescue team personnel search for landslide victims in Gegerbitung district, Sukabumi regency, West Java on Dec. 5, 2024.
Archipelago

Five dead in flooding, landslides amid year-end holidays
A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 25, 2024.
Europe

People on crashed Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down

Markets

Shares muted in Asia, high yields test lofty valuations
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu 'in good condition' after prostate surgery: hospital
Asia & Pacific

South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet
Tech

UK study warns of perils in AI-driven 'intention economy'
Americas

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100
Academia

How India can help check rise of Islamists in Bangladesh
Academia

How developing nations can raise money to offset climate crisis
Academia

Najib Razak’s ongoing political rehabilitation
