NasDem ‘plays safe’ with ambiguous stance toward Prabowo’s government

NasDem Party chairman Surya Paloh reasserts that it would be unethical for the party to join President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet as the party did nto contribute to the President's electoral victory and instead backed a rival candidate, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.
espite declaring its support for Prabowo Subianto’s administration, the NasDem Party does not have any politicians in the President’s enlarged cabinet; a decision taken based on ethical reasoning, according to the party’s leadership.
But observers have suggested that NasDem’s current position is influenced by grievances toward the previous government and is seeking to play it safe amid growing public dissatisfaction with the uncertainty caused by Prabowo’s key policies and development plans.
Since his election victory last year, Prabowo has enjoyed broad support from allies and former rivals, most of whom were rewarded by positions in his Red and White Cabinet that comprises more than 100 members, the largest since 1966.
Of eight political parties in the House of Representatives, only NasDem and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) do not have any members in Prabowo’s cabinet, despite several of their politicians being invited.
NasDem chairman Surya Paloh recently clarified his decision not to be part of the cabinet, saying it would be unethical for the party to join the government’s ranks after backing rival candidate, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, in last year’s presidential election.
“[We] fully understand that NasDem is indeed not worthy of being in the cabinet because we didn’t contribute to [Prabowo’s victory],” Surya said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.
