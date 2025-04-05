TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
NasDem ‘plays safe’ with ambiguous stance toward Prabowo’s government

NasDem Party chairman Surya Paloh reasserts that it would be unethical for the party to join President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet as the party did nto contribute to the President's electoral victory and instead backed a rival candidate, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, April 5, 2025

NasDem ‘plays safe’ with ambiguous stance toward Prabowo’s government NasDem Party chairman Surya Paloh speaks during the party congress in Jakarta on Aug. 27, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

D

espite declaring its support for Prabowo Subianto’s administration, the NasDem Party does not have any politicians in the President’s enlarged cabinet; a decision taken based on ethical reasoning, according to the party’s leadership.

But observers have suggested that NasDem’s current position is influenced by grievances toward the previous government and is seeking to play it safe amid growing public dissatisfaction with the uncertainty caused by Prabowo’s key policies and development plans.

Since his election victory last year, Prabowo has enjoyed broad support from allies and former rivals, most of whom were rewarded by positions in his Red and White Cabinet that comprises more than 100 members, the largest since 1966.

Of eight political parties in the House of Representatives, only NasDem and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) do not have any members in Prabowo’s cabinet, despite several of their politicians being invited.

NasDem chairman Surya Paloh recently clarified his decision not to be part of the cabinet, saying it would be unethical for the party to join the government’s ranks after backing rival candidate, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, in last year’s presidential election.

“[We] fully understand that NasDem is indeed not worthy of being in the cabinet because we didn’t contribute to [Prabowo’s victory],” Surya said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.

Read also: NasDem says unethical to demand cabinet seats from Prabowo

NasDem Party chairman Surya Paloh speaks during the party congress in Jakarta on Aug. 27, 2024.
Politics

NasDem ‘plays safe’ with ambiguous stance toward Prabowo’s government
Taking it in: A man sits overlooking the thick rainforests that cover the Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park (TNGGP) in West Java in this undated photo.
Archipelago

Mt Gede Pangrango closure extended following heightened volcanic activities
Rescue workers search for victims of a landslide on April 3, 2025, that dragged two cars into a ravine in Pacet district, Mojokerto regency, East Java. The landslide cut off a road connecting Mojokerto with the neighboring city of Batu and claimed 10 lives.
Archipelago

Landslide drags two vehicles into ravine, killing 10

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over United States tariffs, in Oakland, California on March 6, 2025.
Regulations

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs
Indonesia's Ole Romeny (center) celebrates scoring their first goal with Ragnar Oratmangoen (right) and Marselino Ferdinan during the World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Indonesia and Bahrain at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on March 25, 2025.
Editorial

Erick’s naturalization gamble
Worker loads palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau, on April 27, 2022.
Markets

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

Economy

Nations divided ahead of decisive week for shipping emissions
Companies

Nissan considers transferring some domestic production to US, Nikkei says
Politics

NasDem ‘plays safe’ with ambiguous stance toward Prabowo’s government
Asia & Pacific

US ups Myanmar quake aid, says others should bear burden
Middle East and Africa

Israel expands ground offensive in Gaza City
Archipelago

Mt Gede Pangrango closure extended following heightened volcanic activities
Archipelago

Landslide drags two vehicles into ravine, killing 10
Archipelago

West Java sees major drop in tourists over Idul Fitri
