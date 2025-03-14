Dasco dispels rumor of Sri Mulyani's resignation

The House Deputy Speaker has dismissed a growing rumor that the finance minister plans to resign, saying he had confirmed with the President that this was not the case.
inance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has no plans to resign from the Red and White Cabinet, a close confidant of President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday, adding that a cabinet reshuffle was not in the pipeline.
House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said he had confirmed with Prabowo himself that no cabinet shake-up was imminent.
Dasco, who is also a senior politician in Prabowo's Gerindra Party, also said the President and Sri Mulyani remained on good terms, and that they demonstrated mutual respect and cordiality in their last meeting.
"What I learned yesterday was there was indeed a breaking-of-the-fast meeting between the two, during which they also discussed the latest economic situation [...] I also checked with the government, there is no plan for a reshuffle," Dasco said on Friday, as quoted by Kompas.com.
However, the senior politician acknowledged he had yet to speak with Sri Mulyani about her rumored resignation, as he hadn’t “the chance to confirm with her".
Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that the finance minster is heading for the door due to disappointment over her diminished role in the cabinet. Unconfirmed reports have said that her current deputy Thomas Djiwandono, Prabowo's nephew, will take over if Sri Mulyani’s resignation is approved.
Sri Mulyani has neither confirmed nor denied the rumor.
When pressed by reporters on Wednesday following her meeting with President Prabowo at the presidential palace compound, the former economist declined to respond.
