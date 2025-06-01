TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta battles open defecation with communal toilets

The Jakarta administration is aiming to build more communal toilets in dense neighborhoods to eliminate open defecation, which is still practiced by more than 5,000 households across the city, according to 2024 data by the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, June 1, 2025

A man works on a toilet bowl seat in a shopping complex specializing in selling secondhand toilet parts in Jakarta on Nov. 14, 2017. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

housands of Jakartan households are still practicing open defecation across the city due to overcrowding and poor housing conditions.

The city administration is pushing to build more communal toilets to address the issue, but experts argue it will not be enough to solve the problem.

A 53-year-old resident of Penjaringan in North Jakarta, who asked to use the pseudonym Apriyandi, was one of them. He lives in a low-income housing area under the toll road in Pejagalan subdistrict in Penjaringan which stretches along the polluted banks of Angke River and lacks basic hygiene and sanitation facilities.

Apriyandi himself lives in a 30-square-meter home, which provides insufficient space to build a private toilet for his family of four.

“That’s why we have to defecate outside [our home] near the river. We often do it quietly,” he told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

Apriyandi’s neighborhood has some shared toilet facilities, but they are not enough to cover thousands of people living in the neighborhood. While acknowledging the health impact of dumping his waste improperly, he said that defecating in open spaces was just more practical and cheaper, since people need to pay to use the public toilet.

“It’s not just me, many others do the same. The river is just closer than the toilet and I don’t have to pay and queue,” said Apriyandi, who works as a day laborer.

'Living at Urban Seafront': Jakarta and Bremen on the climate frontline

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang

What I’ve learned: Stevia Angesty, Feelwell Ceramics founder 

Why we must act now to keep humans and the planet healthy

In Indonesia, challenges piling up over equal access to toilets

'Living at Urban Seafront': Jakarta and Bremen on the climate frontline

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang

What I’ve learned: Stevia Angesty, Feelwell Ceramics founder 

Why we must act now to keep humans and the planet healthy

In Indonesia, challenges piling up over equal access to toilets

A man works on a toilet bowl seat in a shopping complex specializing in selling secondhand toilet parts in Jakarta on Nov. 14, 2017.
Jakarta

Jakarta battles open defecation with communal toilets
A couple of giant effigies 'Ondel-ondel' walk down the street of Jenderal Sudirman in South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
A Thai-flagged fishing boat apprehended for illegal fishing activities is scuttled by Indonesian authorities in the waters of Langsa Aceh, Oct. 20, 2015.
Archipelago

Authorities seize two Malaysian vessels for alleged illegal fishing

Piles of coal are seen on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2022.
Markets

RI coal exports dip amid weak demand, price dispute
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on May 24, 2025.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
A level head: A volunteer measures the diameter of a child’s head on Jan. 18, 2023, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) in Gelogor hamlet in Denpasar, Bali, as part of the country’s fight against stunting and malnutrition in children.
Society

Stunting declines nationwide, but underlying risks remain

Middle East and Africa

Arab ministers condemn Israel 'ban' on planned West Bank visit
Asia & Pacific

Brunei ruler discharged from hospital, resting in Malaysia
Jakarta

Jakarta battles open defecation with communal toilets
Science & Tech

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system
Markets

RI coal exports dip amid weak demand, price dispute
Americas

Crypto duo faces kidnapping charges in alleged bitcoin theft attempt
Economy

China manufacturing shrinks in May despite trade war truce
Jakarta

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
