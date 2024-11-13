TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
'I will resign if I got money from online gambling': Police chief

Listyo also ordered members of the police force to step up their work in cracking down on online gambling, which has created serious social economic problems in the country.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 13, 2024

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (center), flanked by his deputy chief Comr. Gen. Gatot Eddy Pramono (right) and General Supervision Inspectorate chief Comr. Gen. Agung Budi Maryoto (left), briefs members of the press on July 12, 2022 at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

N

ational Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo made a pledge on Thursday before a hearing at the House of Representatives that he would resign from his position if he was found guilty of accepting money sourced from online gambling.

Listyo also ordered members of the police force to step up their work in cracking down on online gambling, which has created serious social economic problems in the country.

"We're not hesitant in dealing with this problem from the roots to the top. In fact, if I am caught receiving money from online gambling, I am ready to resign first thing in the morning. This goes to all members of the corps, I order all of you to crack down on online gambling," Listyo told House Commission III overseeing domestic affairs.

Listyo also pledged that he would demand the resignation of police officers who were implicated in online gambling operations.

In recent weeks, the police have unleashed a nationwide crackdown on online gambling, which included a search of the Communications and Digital Ministry’s office building and the arrest of ministry employees and social media influencers, in a demonstration that the government is serious about eradicating online gambling.

The police have so far detained 16 individuals, including 12 communications ministry employees who allegedly protected, rather than blocked, about 1,000 online gambling sites.

The police have also arrested Gunawan, also known as Sadbor, a TikTok content creator from Sukabumi, West Java, and his colleague Ahmad Supendi for allegedly promoting online gambling in their social media content.

Related Articles

The dark side of Indonesia’s digital finance revolution

Meutya Hafid vows to purge communications ministry of online gambling

Prabowo to be paraded on the street on Inauguration Day

Toward a scam-free Southeast Asia

New lawmakers hint at pressing on with controversial bills

More in Indonesia

 View more
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who was appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement on Nov. 12, 2024, during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Society

Indonesia vows to ‘enhance climate actions’, Hashim tells COP29
An illustration of a prison inmate.
Jakarta

Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees
Police officers inspect a truck that fell into a 20-meter ravine in Banjarsari village, Selorejo district, Blitar regency, East Java, on Nov. 11, 2024. Two people died in the single-vehicle accident and three others were injured.
Archipelago

Truck plunges into 20-meter ravine in Blitar, 2 dead

Highlight
Passengers whose flights were cancelled wait at the Ngurah Rai International Airport after the nearby Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano catapulted an ash tower miles into the sky, in Tuban near Denpasar, Bali on November 13, 2024.
Archipelago

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
A health worker performs a medical check on a child to determine if they are fit to receive a vaccine on April 24, 2024. The Health Ministry is running a nationwide, weeklong vaccination drive ending on Sunday in observance of World Immunization Week.
Editorial

Better prevention
United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership.
Americas

United States is a ‘great friend’, Prabowo tells Biden

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

House drafts bill to put Finance Ministry in charge of SOE dividends
Society

Indonesia vows to ‘enhance climate actions’, Hashim tells COP29
Americas

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive
Americas

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Jakarta

Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees
Tech

Govt wants R&D facility, supply chain role in return for iPhone 16 sales permit
Tech

Free Facebook in EU with less targeted ads
Americas

Indonesia, US affirm respect for rights in South China Sea: Statement
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

