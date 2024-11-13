'I will resign if I got money from online gambling': Police chief

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (center), flanked by his deputy chief Comr. Gen. Gatot Eddy Pramono (right) and General Supervision Inspectorate chief Comr. Gen. Agung Budi Maryoto (left), briefs members of the press on July 12, 2022 at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

N ational Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo made a pledge on Thursday before a hearing at the House of Representatives that he would resign from his position if he was found guilty of accepting money sourced from online gambling.

Listyo also ordered members of the police force to step up their work in cracking down on online gambling, which has created serious social economic problems in the country.

"We're not hesitant in dealing with this problem from the roots to the top. In fact, if I am caught receiving money from online gambling, I am ready to resign first thing in the morning. This goes to all members of the corps, I order all of you to crack down on online gambling," Listyo told House Commission III overseeing domestic affairs.

Listyo also pledged that he would demand the resignation of police officers who were implicated in online gambling operations.

In recent weeks, the police have unleashed a nationwide crackdown on online gambling, which included a search of the Communications and Digital Ministry’s office building and the arrest of ministry employees and social media influencers, in a demonstration that the government is serious about eradicating online gambling.

The police have so far detained 16 individuals, including 12 communications ministry employees who allegedly protected, rather than blocked, about 1,000 online gambling sites.

The police have also arrested Gunawan, also known as Sadbor, a TikTok content creator from Sukabumi, West Java, and his colleague Ahmad Supendi for allegedly promoting online gambling in their social media content.