Bahlil faces leadership test

Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (left) waves the party’s flag after his inauguration as party chairman at Golkar’s national congress in Jakarta on Aug. 21, 2024. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

G olkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia is facing his first serious leadership test since taking over the country’s second-largest party three months ago, as a party member has challenged at court his controversial election.

Bahlil, a staunch loyalist of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was unanimously elected the new Golkar chairman in an uncontested snap leadership race in August after Airlangga Hartarto suddenly resigned.

A petition seeking to revoke a ministerial decree that confirmed Bahlil as Golkar chairman has recently been lodged by Golkar member M. Ilhamsyah Ainul Mattimu with the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN).

The petitioner claims the Law and Human Rights Ministry’s decision recognizing Bahlil’s leadership was “reckless”, arguing that August’s snap election had breached Golkar’s bylaws, which regulate that a chairmanship race must be held in December.

The petitioner also demanded the chairmanship “be returned to then acting chairman Agus Gumiwang”, said lawyer Muhamad Kadafi who represents the petitioner.

A preliminary hearing on whether the petitioner has legal standing to bring the case will begin on Wednesday, according to the Jakarta court’s official website, and, if accepted, the final ruling is expected to be issued next year.

Responding to the case, Golkar central board executive Muhammad Sattu Pali said the party remained optimistic that Bahlil’s election as party chief would stand and the court would reject the petition in its entirety.