Jakarta Post
Bahlil faces leadership test

Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia is facing his first serious leadership test, as a party member is now challenging at court his controversial election three months ago.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 18, 2024

Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (left) waves the party's flag after his inauguration as party chairman at Golkar's national congress in Jakarta on Aug. 21, 2024. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

G

olkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia is facing his first serious leadership test since taking over the country’s second-largest party three months ago, as a party member has challenged at court his controversial election.

Bahlil, a staunch loyalist of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was unanimously elected the new Golkar chairman in an uncontested snap leadership race in August after Airlangga Hartarto suddenly resigned.

A petition seeking to revoke a ministerial decree that confirmed Bahlil as Golkar chairman has recently been lodged by Golkar member M. Ilhamsyah Ainul Mattimu with the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN).

The petitioner claims the Law and Human Rights Ministry’s decision recognizing Bahlil’s leadership was “reckless”, arguing that August’s snap election had breached Golkar’s bylaws, which regulate that a chairmanship race must be held in December.

The petitioner also demanded the chairmanship “be returned to then acting chairman Agus Gumiwang”, said lawyer Muhamad Kadafi who represents the petitioner.

A preliminary hearing on whether the petitioner has legal standing to bring the case will begin on Wednesday, according to the Jakarta court’s official website, and, if accepted, the final ruling is expected to be issued next year.

Responding to the case, Golkar central board executive Muhammad Sattu Pali said the party remained optimistic that Bahlil’s election as party chief would stand and the court would reject the petition in its entirety.

Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (left) waves the party’s flag after his inauguration as party chairman at Golkar’s national congress in Jakarta on Aug. 21, 2024.
Politics

Bahlil faces leadership test
President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) congratulates Hasan Nasbi on Aug. 19, 2024, after his inauguration as the head of the Presidential Communication Office in a ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

PCO installs six new presidential spokespersons
Next generation: A person is seen typing out code in this undated handout photo. The Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry has said it will roll out a plan for developing lessons on coding and AI, though the classes’ availability would be dependent upon schools having adequate tools and a reliable internet connection.
Society

Lessons on coding and AI start in fourth grade: Education minister

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.