Jokowi endorses Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Ridwan-Suswono

Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) poses with Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (right) in Jakarta, on Nov. 18, 2024. Jokowi has thrown his support behind Ridwan and his running mate Suswono. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has openly thrown his support behind Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Ridwan Kamil and Suswono.

In an event with Ridwan and his campaign team at a cafe in Jakarta, Jokowi unveiled his support for the candidate pair, saying that “managing a city is not easy” and that Ridwan had the “track record” needed to govern Jakarta.

"He is the right one to lead Jakarta with all the challenges that exist because he is experienced in developing the city of Bandung and the province of West Java," Jokowi said in Monday’s event broadcast live by KompasTV.

Ridwan, a Golkar Party politician, served as Bandung mayor from 2013 to 2018 and West Java governor thereafter.

"Most importantly, he is supported by knowledge. Pak Ridwan Kamil is a graduate of Architectural Engineering from the Bandung Institute of Technology and earned a master's degree in urban design from Berkeley [in California]. In urban design, there is the science of city planning, city landscapes and so on," said Jokowi.

Ridwan, together with former agriculture minister and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician Suswono, is running for the Jakarta governor and deputy governor posts on the ticket of the Indonesia Onward Coalition (KIM), the electoral alliance behind the victory of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in February’s presidential race.

