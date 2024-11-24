Final preparations underway for regional polls

An official puts a seal on a ballot box on Nov. 19, 2024, for the Tangerang Regency election in Banten. The General Elections Commission's (KPU) Tanggerang office will distribute 14,886 packages of logistical equipment for the November regional election to nearly 4,500 polling stations in 29 districts. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

As the nation enters the blackout period before the Nov. 27 voting day, officials have reassured that all the regions are ready to hold the largest-ever simultaneous regional polls, as final preparations are underway.

Over 200 million registered voters across 37 provinces and more than 500 regencies and cities are expected to go to the polls on Wednesday to simultaneously cast their votes for new regional heads.

Candidates across the country wrapped up their final legs of campaigning on Saturday and authorities have started to remove campaign banners and other paraphernalia on Sunday, when the three days of election silence began.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) offices in the regions have started distributing ballot boxes, ballot papers and other election logistics to districts, which will then transport them to polling stations.

On Friday, the Office of the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister held a coordination meeting to oversee preparations for the regional elections.

“We had representatives from 16 ministries and agencies involved in the election process [attending the meeting], and based on their reports, [the nation] is ready to hold the elections,” deputy coordinating politics minister Lodewijk Paulus said in a statement following the meeting.

The meeting’s agenda included efforts to increase voter turnout, with Lodewijk urging all government bodies, private companies and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to observe the government-mandated holiday on Nov. 27 to allow their employees to vote.