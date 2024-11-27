Preliminary results show Luthfi defeating Andika in Central Java

A local poll administrator shows an invalid ballot during vote counting for the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election at a polling station in Semarang, Central Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. Several pollsters expect that the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen candidate pair have won the province’s gubernatorial race. (Antara/Makna Zaezar)

Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi and his running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen are likely to have beaten rivals Anika Perkasa and running mate Hendrar Prihadi in the province’s polls on Wednesday, according to preliminary results from pollsters.

A quick count by Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas daily, found that the Luthfi-Taj Yasin ticket won 59.3 percent of the vote, versus Andika-Hendrar’s 40.7 percent.

Another quick count by pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) found Luthfi leading with 59.4 percent of the total vote, while Andika garnered 40.6 percent.

Meanwhile, pollsters Indikator Politik Indonesia and Charta Politika showed Luthfi and Taj Yasin winning with 58.3 and 58.4 percent of the vote, respectively, against Andika and Hendrar’s respective 41.7 and 41.6 percent.

Lutfi, a former Central Java Police chief, and former Central Java deputy governor Taj Yasin were nominated by the Onward Indonesia’s Coalition (KIM), which consists of political parties that backed President Prabowo Subianto in February’s presidential election.

Former Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Andika and former Semarang mayor Hendrar are backed only by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which has traditionally dominated in Central Java.