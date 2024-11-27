TheJakartaPost

Preliminary results show Luthfi defeating Andika in Central Java

Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi and his running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen are likely to have beaten rivals Anika Perkasa and running mate Hendrar Prihadi in the province’s polls on Wednesday, according to preliminary results from pollsters.

Suherdjoko (The Jakarta Post)
Semarang
Wed, November 27, 2024

A local poll administrator shows an invalid ballot during vote counting for the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election at a polling station in Semarang, Central Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. Several pollsters expect that the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen candidate pair have won the province's gubernatorial race. (Antara/Makna Zaezar)

Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi and his running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen are likely to have beaten rivals Anika Perkasa and running mate Hendrar Prihadi in the province’s polls on Wednesday, according to preliminary results from pollsters.

A quick count by Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas daily, found that the Luthfi-Taj Yasin ticket won 59.3 percent of the vote, versus Andika-Hendrar’s 40.7 percent.

Another quick count by pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) found Luthfi leading with 59.4 percent of the total vote, while Andika garnered 40.6 percent.

Meanwhile, pollsters Indikator Politik Indonesia and Charta Politika showed Luthfi and Taj Yasin winning with 58.3 and 58.4 percent of the vote, respectively, against Andika and Hendrar’s respective 41.7 and 41.6 percent.

Lutfi, a former Central Java Police chief, and former Central Java deputy governor Taj Yasin were nominated by the Onward Indonesia’s Coalition (KIM), which consists of political parties that backed President Prabowo Subianto in February’s presidential election.

Former Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Andika and former Semarang mayor Hendrar are backed only by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which has traditionally dominated in Central Java.

Preliminary results show Luthfi defeating Andika in Central Java

Inmates of Serang Penitentiary in Banten cast their votes in the regional head elections on Nov. 27, 2024.
Regional Elections

National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos
Vehicles that were involved in consecutive collisions at kilometer 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road are gathered at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office in Purwakarta regency, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024.
Jakarta

Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident
Determined to vote: Poll workers assist a voter at polling station (TPS) 9 in Tanjung Gusta sub-district, Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday. The city’s General Elections Commission (KPU) said 45 TPS have had to reschedule the voting process due to flooding.
Regional Elections

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls

Voters wait to cast their votes in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Cipinang Melayu subdistrict, East Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024. Jakarta is one of 37 provinces holding simultaneous regional head elections across the archipelago.
Jakarta

Anies, Ridwan exchange jabs in heated Jakarta race
Don’t do it: Human rights activists stage a rally in Kota Tua, West Jakarta, on Wednesday to commemorate World Day against the Death Penalty.
Editorial

Rule of law first
A voter shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Bogor regency, West Java on Nov. 27, 2024. The General Elections Commission (KPU) aims for a 82 percent voter turnout in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.
Politics

Vote counting starts after regional polls close

The Latest

 View more
Regional Elections

National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos
Companies

Govt instructs MIND ID to explore for lithium in Australia
Jakarta

Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident
Regional Elections

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls
Regional Elections

Preliminary results show Luthfi defeating Andika in Central Java
Economy

Trump taps Jamieson Greer as US trade representative as ramps up tariff plans
Archipelago

Ombudsman urges transparent probe of fatal Semarang shooting
Regulations

Cumbersome customs procedures deter US investors: Report
