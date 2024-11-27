TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Voters head to polls for biggest regional election

More than 200 million people will vote to choose dozens of governors and mayors, and 415 regents, with some candidates linked to ex-leader Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, vying for coveted positions seen as paths to higher office.

AFP
Jakarta
Wed, November 27, 2024

Voters head to polls for biggest regional election People check candidates before casting their ballots during the local executive elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2024.

I

ndonesians vote on Wednesday to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election, in which President Prabowo Subianto seeks to consolidate his party's gains.

More than 200 million people will vote to choose dozens of governors and mayors, and 415 regents, with some candidates linked to ex-leader Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, vying for coveted positions seen as paths to higher office.

"This regional election is very significant for Prabowo Subianto's government because he needs to have his people at the regional level to ensure his government runs efficiently," said Made Supriatma, a political researcher and a visiting fellow at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. 

Jakarta's gubernatorial race attracts the most attention, with political parties viewing the position as a stepping stone to the presidency. Jokowi successfully won a presidential election after serving as the capital's governor for two years.

Anies Baswedan, another former Jakarta governor, also managed to secure a candidacy in the 2024 presidential election, which he lost to Prabowo. 

Former cabinet secretary Pramono Anung, running with one of the country's most beloved actors, Rano Karno, is contesting the Jakarta gubernatorial seat.

Pramono is running against the former governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, who is backed by the largest party coalition and is endorsed by Jokowi.

"For Jokowi, this regional election will determine his political influence in the future, if the candidates he endorses lose in Central Java and Jakarta, his influence will diminish," Made said.

Jokowi's son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, is running in North Sumatra's gubernatorial election.

The 33-year-old Nasution, currently serving as the provincial capital's mayor, is the most favoured to win, according to surveys. 

The only province in Indonesia that does not participate in the local elections is Yogyakarta, as the country's cultural capital is led by a sultan who also acts as the governor.

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

North Sumatra digs out as flooding, landslide death toll hits 20

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

North Sumatra digs out as flooding, landslide death toll hits 20

A woman checks her ballot papers before casting her vote during the regional elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh in Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024.
Regional Elections

Prabowo casts vote in local elections, calls for nationwide reconciliation
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the local executive elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2024. (
Politics

Voters head to polls for biggest regional election
Banten Police Chief Insp. Gen. Abdul Hakim (left) inspects an exhibition on electronic data recording in Serang, Banten, on Dec. 14, 2023. The police chief officiated an integrated electronic application for taking inventories of equipment such as firearms, ammunition and fuel.
Politics

Calls for gun-use accountability after fatal police shootings

Police personnel and Bawaslu officers crossed the Tompobulu River to distribute logistics for the 2024 Regional Elections to Makmur Hamlet, Bonto Manurung Village, Tompobulu District, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The route was chosen to cut the travel time for logistics distribution by up to two hours to TPS 01 Dusun Makmur which has a Permanent Voter List (DPT) of 176 people.
Politics

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections
Don’t do it: Human rights activists stage a rally in Kota Tua, West Jakarta, on Wednesday to commemorate World Day against the Death Penalty.
Editorial

Rule of law first
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (center), Industry Ministry’s metals, machinery, transport equipment and electronics industry (ILMATE) director general Setia Diarta (left) and the Industry Ministry’s inspectorat general Mohammad Rum address the media at the Industry Ministry office in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Companies

Indonesia balks at Apple’s $100m investment plan, seeks better deal

