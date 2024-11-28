Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung claims a single-round victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, citing a real count result that found him winning more than 50 percent of vote in the city.
The camp of candidate pair Pramono Anung and Rano Karno claimed a single-round victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial race, while their rival pair Ridwan Kamil-Suswono have yet to concede defeat and will wait for the final vote tabulation.
During a press briefing on Thursday at noon in Jakarta, Pramono proclaimed his camp’s victory, citing a result of the real count from the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU), as well as tallying of manual tabulation forms, known as the C1 forms, from polling stations across the city.
He claimed that the pair had won more than 50 percent of the total valid votes from Wednesday’s election day with 2.18 million votes. The figure is nearly 3,000 votes over the threshold needed to clinch the election in a single round of voting.
For the Jakarta gubernatorial race, a candidate must secure more than 50 percent of the vote to win the election in a single-round of voting. If no candidate passes the 50-percent threshold, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff.
“Thank God, with all gratitude, we can declare that the candidate with ballot No. 3 has won the Jakarta gubernatorial election in a single round,” Pramono said in a live-broadcast press briefing on Thursday.
A similar declaration was made on Wednesday evening by Aria Bima, a Pramono-Rano campaign team member and politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) that nominated the candidate pair in the Jakarta election.
