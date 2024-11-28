TheJakartaPost

Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung claims a single-round victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, citing a real count result that found him winning more than 50 percent of vote in the city.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 28, 2024

Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race Claiming victory: Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta, on Nov. 28. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in a single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to have received 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during Wednesday's election, according to the real count by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU). (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
Indonesia Decides

The camp of candidate pair Pramono Anung and Rano Karno claimed a single-round victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial race, while their rival pair Ridwan Kamil-Suswono have yet to concede defeat and will wait for the final vote tabulation.

During a press briefing on Thursday at noon in Jakarta, Pramono proclaimed his camp’s victory, citing a result of the real count from the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU), as well as tallying of manual tabulation forms, known as the C1 forms, from polling stations across the city.

He claimed that the pair had won more than 50 percent of the total valid votes from Wednesday’s election day with 2.18 million votes. The figure is nearly 3,000 votes over the threshold needed to clinch the election in a single round of voting.

For the Jakarta gubernatorial race, a candidate must secure more than 50 percent of the vote to win the election in a single-round of voting. If no candidate passes the 50-percent threshold, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff.

“Thank God, with all gratitude, we can declare that the candidate with ballot No. 3 has won the Jakarta gubernatorial election in a single round,” Pramono said in a live-broadcast press briefing on Thursday.

A similar declaration was made on Wednesday evening by Aria Bima, a Pramono-Rano campaign team member and politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) that nominated the candidate pair in the Jakarta election.

Still waiting: Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (second left) and his running mate Suswono (second right) greet journalists ahead of a press briefing in Jakarta on Nov. 27. The candidate pair urged their supporters to wait for the official vote tabulation results from the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU), while asking them to be in high spirits should the Jakarta election proceed to a runoff.
Still waiting: Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (second left) and his running mate Suswono (second right) greet journalists ahead of a press briefing in Jakarta on Nov. 27. The candidate pair urged their supporters to wait for the official vote tabulation results from the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU), while asking them to be in high spirits should the Jakarta election proceed to a runoff. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

A woman shows a Jakarta gubernatorial election ballot on Nov. 27, 2024, before voting at a polling station in Jakarta.
Regional Elections

KPU to announce results of gubernatorial elections by mid-December
Protesters march to demand more government attention to gender-based violence during a protest in Jakarta on March 8, 2024.
Society

Gender-based violence remains neglected issue in Indonesia, UN says
Claiming victory: Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta, on Nov. 28. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in a single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to have received 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during Wednesday's election, according to the real count by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU).
Regional Elections

Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2024. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in the single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to get 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the Wednesday's voting day according to the real count done by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU).
Jakarta

Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race
President Prabowo Subianto (left) shows his ballots to journalists after voting in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Bojong Koneng village, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. The country is holding regional head elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies.
Editorial

Big win
Poll workers assist a voter at polling station (TPS) 9 in Tanjung Gusta sub-district, Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. The city’s General Elections Commission (KPU) says 45 TPS have to reschedule the voting process due to the flooding.
Archipelago

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls

Europe

Indonesia, Ukraine foreign ministers discuss peace plan
Regional Elections

KPU to announce results of gubernatorial elections by mid-December
Regulations

OECD offers RI ideas for boosting tax revenue
Society

Gender-based violence remains neglected issue in Indonesia, UN says
Economy

OECD Secretary General: Indonesia membership supports Golden Indonesia 2045 vision
Asia & Pacific

China says top military official Miao Hua suspended, under investigation
Regional Elections

Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race
Politics

Prabowo's coalition dominate nationwide regional elections
