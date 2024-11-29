TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January

High-profile detainees include a Philippine woman saved from execution and the remaining members of Australia's "Bali Nine", all convicted on drugs charges.

Agencies
Jakarta
Fri, November 29, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T

he Indonesian government plans to return prisoners from Australia, France and the Philippines by the end of the year, a minister said Thursday.

High-profile detainees include a Philippine woman saved from execution and the remaining members of Australia's "Bali Nine", all convicted on drugs charges.

"Our target is hopefully at the end of December, the transfers of these prisoners will have been completed," said Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra 

The announcement comes after Yusril said last week that President Prabowo Subianto had "approved the transfer" of Philippine detainee Mary Jane Veloso.

The death row prisoner was granted a stay of execution in 2015, five years after being arrested with a suitcase lined with 2.6 kilogram (5.7 pounds) of heroin.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Veloso, whose case sparked uproar in the Philippines, said last week she was "very elated" after hearing she may soon return home.

Talks are also ongoing with Canberra over the transfer of five Australians arrested in 2005 as part of a drug ring.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised the prisoner issue during a meeting with President Prabowo on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Peru.

Two of the "Bali Nine" gang were executed by firing squad, one died of cancer and another was released in 2018.

Matthew Norman, Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Scott Rush and Martin Stephens remain in jail after being convicted for trying to smuggle more than eight kilograms of heroin off the holiday island of Bali.

Yusril said he would discuss their case during the visit of Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke next week.

He said the government is also coordinating with Paris "about the possibility to transfer a French citizen", without identifying the prisoner.

Yusril reiterated Jakarta's preference for detainees to complete their jail time back home.

"We are transferring them to their countries so they can serve their sentence there, but if the countries want to give amnesty, we respect it. It's their right," he said.

Jakarta has no set procedures regarding international prisoner transfer but will work on the matter as soon as possible, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said recently, stressing that the counterpart country must recognise Indonesia's judicial process.

 

 

Popular

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Related Articles

Rule of law first

'Unique sensation': Young climber scales French skyscrapers

Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use to 'exceptional' cases

Court limits screenings of videos in France mass rape case

Frenchman accused of mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist', seeks forgiveness

Related Article

Rule of law first

'Unique sensation': Young climber scales French skyscrapers

Taiwan retains death penalty but limits use to 'exceptional' cases

Court limits screenings of videos in France mass rape case

Frenchman accused of mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist', seeks forgiveness

Popular

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

More in Indonesia

 View more
Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January
Renegotiating fuel subsidies: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia waves before the Twilight Parade at Pancasila Field, Military Academy, Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25. Bahlil unveiled a new fuel subsidy scheme combining goods subsidies and direct cash assistance (BLT) in Jakarta on Nov. 27.
Society

Bahlil unveils new fuel subsidy scheme
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) and his running mate Rano Karno (right) pose after a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta, on Nov. 28, 2024. The pair declared a single-round victory in the Jakarta election, claiming to have received 2.18 million valid votes, or 50.07 percent of the total, in Wednesday's election, citing an ongoing real count by the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU).
Regional Elections

Pramono claims victory in Jakarta, but rivals still hope for runoff

Highlight
Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

Global trade à la Trump
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Regulations

Tax waiver to boost home sales, but developers want clear blueprint

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt to turn some social aid into working capital for the poor
Asia & Pacific

China, Russia militaries conduct joint air patrol over Sea of Japan
Asia & Pacific

Marcos says debate over impeachment of VP Sara Duterte a 'storm in a teacup'
Asia & Pacific

Three dead, thousands displaced as Malaysia warns of worst floods in a decade
Europe

Recount order, TikTok claims throw Romania election into chaos
Politics

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January
Asia & Pacific

Social media companies slam Australia's under-16 ban
Academia

Asia in denial
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.