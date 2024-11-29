Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January

Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

High-profile detainees include a Philippine woman saved from execution and the remaining members of Australia's "Bali Nine", all convicted on drugs charges.

T he Indonesian government plans to return prisoners from Australia, France and the Philippines by the end of the year, a minister said Thursday.

"Our target is hopefully at the end of December, the transfers of these prisoners will have been completed," said Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra

The announcement comes after Yusril said last week that President Prabowo Subianto had "approved the transfer" of Philippine detainee Mary Jane Veloso.

The death row prisoner was granted a stay of execution in 2015, five years after being arrested with a suitcase lined with 2.6 kilogram (5.7 pounds) of heroin.

Veloso, whose case sparked uproar in the Philippines, said last week she was "very elated" after hearing she may soon return home.

Talks are also ongoing with Canberra over the transfer of five Australians arrested in 2005 as part of a drug ring.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised the prisoner issue during a meeting with President Prabowo on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Peru.

Two of the "Bali Nine" gang were executed by firing squad, one died of cancer and another was released in 2018.

Matthew Norman, Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Scott Rush and Martin Stephens remain in jail after being convicted for trying to smuggle more than eight kilograms of heroin off the holiday island of Bali.

Yusril said he would discuss their case during the visit of Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke next week.

He said the government is also coordinating with Paris "about the possibility to transfer a French citizen", without identifying the prisoner.

Yusril reiterated Jakarta's preference for detainees to complete their jail time back home.

"We are transferring them to their countries so they can serve their sentence there, but if the countries want to give amnesty, we respect it. It's their right," he said.

Jakarta has no set procedures regarding international prisoner transfer but will work on the matter as soon as possible, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said recently, stressing that the counterpart country must recognise Indonesia's judicial process.