Prabowo to start working in IKN in 2028

Big move ahead: A worker walks in front of the State Palace at the government offices complex in the future capital city Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, on Nov. 10. President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to start working at the new capital on Aug. 17, 2028. (Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat)

T he Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority has begun preparations for security measures in anticipation of President Prabowo Subianto's plan to start working at the new capital on Aug. 17, 2028.

IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono stated that coordination has been established with the East Kalimantan Police chief and the National Intelligence Agency (BIN) to secure vital objects, including the Garuda Palace and the State Palace.

"In 2025, we will also establish security posts. There will be 12 posts that we will set up," Basuki said at his office in Jakarta on Monday.

The plan for Prabowo to begin working at the future capital city Nusantara by 2028, or at the latest by 2029, was announced by Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo.

With this target in mind, Basuki stressed that the development of the new capital city must be completed soon.

Moreover, during the G20 forum, Basuki noted that Prabowo had said that the Indonesian capital must move due to climate change. Jakarta is at risk as sea levels continue to rise due to climate change.

Basuki also pointed out that Prabowo had signed Law No.151/2024, which amends Law No. 2/2024 on the Special Capital Region of Jakarta. With this new regulation, the current capital city will no longer be referred to as the Capital Special Region (DKI), but as the Jakarta Special Region (DKJ).

According to Basuki, Prabowo also instructed him to quickly finish the infrastructure for the legislative and judicial institutions. Basuki was given the directive just before his appointment as head of the IKN Authority.

"President Prabowo also instructed me when I was about to be appointed as head of the IKN Authority to immediately complete the infrastructure for the judicial and legislative institutions, along with the Public Works Ministry," said Basuki.

To date, the Public Works Ministry has achieved 61.7 percent progress in developing infrastructure at Nusantara, covering 109 projects worth some Rp 89 trillion (US$5.6 billion).

In addition, Deputy Public Works Minister, Diana Kusumastuti, assured that basic infrastructure at Nusantara was being prepared to support the relocation of civil servants at the start of 2025.

"We remain committed to completing IKN, with budget allocations in place at the ministry to continue its infrastructure development. Preparations for the relocation to IKN have already begun," Diana said during a meeting at the IKN Authority office in Jakarta on Monday.