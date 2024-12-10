TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo to start working in IKN in 2028

The Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority is ramping up preparations for President Prabowo Subianto’s planned move to the new capital by Aug. 17, 2028, with security measures and infrastructure development underway.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 10, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo to start working in IKN in 2028 Big move ahead: A worker walks in front of the State Palace at the government offices complex in the future capital city Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, on Nov. 10. President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to start working at the new capital on Aug. 17, 2028. (Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat)

T

he Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority has begun preparations for security measures in anticipation of President Prabowo Subianto's plan to start working at the new capital on Aug. 17, 2028.

IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono stated that coordination has been established with the East Kalimantan Police chief and the National Intelligence Agency (BIN) to secure vital objects, including the Garuda Palace and the State Palace.

"In 2025, we will also establish security posts. There will be 12 posts that we will set up," Basuki said at his office in Jakarta on Monday.

The plan for Prabowo to begin working at the future capital city Nusantara by 2028, or at the latest by 2029, was announced by Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo.

With this target in mind, Basuki stressed that the development of the new capital city must be completed soon.

Moreover, during the G20 forum, Basuki noted that Prabowo had said that the Indonesian capital must move due to climate change. Jakarta is at risk as sea levels continue to rise due to climate change.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Basuki also pointed out that Prabowo had signed Law No.151/2024, which amends Law No. 2/2024 on the Special Capital Region of Jakarta. With this new regulation, the current capital city will no longer be referred to as the Capital Special Region (DKI), but as the Jakarta Special Region (DKJ).

According to Basuki, Prabowo also instructed him to quickly finish the infrastructure for the legislative and judicial institutions. Basuki was given the directive just before his appointment as head of the IKN Authority.

"President Prabowo also instructed me when I was about to be appointed as head of the IKN Authority to immediately complete the infrastructure for the judicial and legislative institutions, along with the Public Works Ministry," said Basuki.

To date, the Public Works Ministry has achieved 61.7 percent progress in developing infrastructure at Nusantara, covering 109 projects worth some Rp 89 trillion (US$5.6 billion).

In addition, Deputy Public Works Minister, Diana Kusumastuti, assured that basic infrastructure at Nusantara was being prepared to support the relocation of civil servants at the start of 2025.

"We remain committed to completing IKN, with budget allocations in place at the ministry to continue its infrastructure development. Preparations for the relocation to IKN have already begun," Diana said during a meeting at the IKN Authority office in Jakarta on Monday.

 

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes

Focus on revenue reform

Indonesia to return ART units to China

IKN flying taxi to operate commercially in 2029

Pindad begins Maung vehicle production for high-level officials

Related Article

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes

Focus on revenue reform

Indonesia to return ART units to China

IKN flying taxi to operate commercially in 2029

Pindad begins Maung vehicle production for high-level officials

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Indonesia

 View more
The candidate pairs for the governor and deputy governor of Jakarta, Ridwan Kamil and Suswono (left), Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana (center), and Pramono Anung and Rano Karno show their ballot numbers after the draw for the numbers at the Jakarta General Elections Commission office on Sept. 23, 2024.
Politics

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes
Destroyed: A police officer looks at a collapsed house in Cianjur regency, West Java, on Dec. 5. The collapse was due to a landslide.
Archipelago

Authorities gear up for relocation as landslides continue in West Java
Big move ahead: A worker walks in front of the State Palace at the government offices complex in the future capital city Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, on Nov. 10. President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to start working at the new capital on Aug. 17, 2028.
Politics

Prabowo to start working in IKN in 2028

Highlight
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru November 14, 2024.
Economy

Prabowo calls for more prudent government spending amid global tensions
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City, US.
Academia

Time to regulate
A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024, the voting day for the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago.
Politics

KPU confirms KIM victory in gubernatorial elections in battleground provinces

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes
Regulations

More than one year later, stalled relocation blights Rempang project
Archipelago

Authorities gear up for relocation as landslides continue in West Java
Politics

Prabowo to start working in IKN in 2028
Markets

IDX Composite rises as foreign outflows weigh on market outlook
Archipelago

Police dismiss, name officer suspect in fatal Semarang shooting
Companies

Mining firm Delta Dunia explains rationale behind rupiah bond issuance
Academia

The sources of Japanese resilience
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.