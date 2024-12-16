TheJakartaPost

PAM Jaya to accelerate clean water pipe development

PAM Jaya is speeding up pipeline infrastructure projects to ensure clean water access for all Jakartans, with a goal of 100 percent coverage by 2030.

Novan Iman Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 16, 2024

PAM Jaya to accelerate clean water pipe development Workers move a pipe using a crane on Jl. Jatiwaringin in Pondok Gede, Bekasi city, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024. Jakarta administration-owned tap water company PT PAM Jaya is installing 1.6-meter-diameter distribution pipes to reach 100 percent tap water coverage in Jakarta by 2030. (Antara /Alif Bintang )

C

ity-owned tap water company PAM Jaya has said it is accelerating its pipe infrastructure projects to ensure the availability of clean water for Jakartans.

PAM Jaya president director Arief Nasrudin said the construction of the city’s clean water pipe network was on the right track.

“We aim to achieve 100 percent clean water coverage for all Jakarta residents by 2030,” he said on Sunday, as quoted by Antara.

“We are committed to ensuring the availability of quality tap water for Jakartans.”

Afief added that work was being carried out in several areas to achieve more efficient and sustainable water distribution.

The city-owned company is constructing communal reservoirs, developing drinking water supply systems (SPAM) and increasing the number of water treatment plants in Buaran III, Ciliwung and Pesanggrahan.

Currently, there are six communal reservoirs in Jakarta, located in Cilincing, Duri Kosambi, Marnuda, Marunda Kepu, Pluit and Taman Sari. The city administration hopes to have 13 communal reservoirs in operation by the end of 2024.

The plan to construct communal reservoirs won first place in the Jakarta Innovation Awards in October, which were organized by the Jakarta Regional Development Planning Agency (Bappeda).

PAM Jaya service director Syahrul Hasan said that to reach 100 percent tap water coverage in Jakarta, the company would have to finish SPAMs in Jatiluhur and Karian Serpong.

Syahrul noted that those projects were currently underway. Both were designated National Strategic Projects (PSN) by the then-public works and housing ministry.

The development of SPAM Jatiluhur Phase 1 is progressing, with PAM Jaya having received 20,231 new connection applications. Meanwhile, the SPAM Karian Serpong project is still in the documentation processing stage at the ministry.

"We are targeting a total of 2 million pipeline connections for PAM Jaya by the final year of the 100 percent target in 2030," Syahrul said.

Muhamad Mardiono (left), acting chair of the United Development Party (PPP), speaks on May 22, 2024, at the PPP headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during a press briefing on the party's response to the Constitutional Court's decision on its election petitions. The court rejected all 18 petitions the party had filed, eliminating its chance of getting seats in the House of Representatives for the next five years.
Politics

Prospective names for next PPP chairman start to surface
Essential aid: Rescue workers from the Trenggalek Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) evacuate a senior citizen suffering from shortness of breath using a rubber dinghy amid flooding in Kelutan subdistrict, Trenggalek regency, East Java, on Monday. The flooding has cut off access to the Trenggalek city center.
Archipelago

Flood in Trenggalek cuts national road access
Participants attend an Indonesia Climate Week event at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Jakarta on Dec. 13, 2024. The event, organized by the Voices for Just Climate Action (VCA) Indonesia, aimed to raise awareness and serve as a discussion platform to push for measures for climate crisis adaptation.
Society

Climate expo highlights grassroots adaptation measures

