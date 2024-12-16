PAM Jaya to accelerate clean water pipe development

Workers move a pipe using a crane on Jl. Jatiwaringin in Pondok Gede, Bekasi city, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024. Jakarta administration-owned tap water company PT PAM Jaya is installing 1.6-meter-diameter distribution pipes to reach 100 percent tap water coverage in Jakarta by 2030. (Antara /Alif Bintang )

Workers move a pipe using a crane on Jl. Jatiwaringin in Pondok Gede, Bekasi city, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024. Jakarta administration-owned tap water company PT PAM Jaya is installing 1.6-meter-diameter distribution pipes to reach 100 percent tap water coverage in Jakarta by 2030. (Antara /Alif Bintang )

PAM Jaya is speeding up pipeline infrastructure projects to ensure clean water access for all Jakartans, with a goal of 100 percent coverage by 2030.

C ity-owned tap water company PAM Jaya has said it is accelerating its pipe infrastructure projects to ensure the availability of clean water for Jakartans.

PAM Jaya president director Arief Nasrudin said the construction of the city’s clean water pipe network was on the right track.

“We aim to achieve 100 percent clean water coverage for all Jakarta residents by 2030,” he said on Sunday, as quoted by Antara.

“We are committed to ensuring the availability of quality tap water for Jakartans.”

Afief added that work was being carried out in several areas to achieve more efficient and sustainable water distribution.

The city-owned company is constructing communal reservoirs, developing drinking water supply systems (SPAM) and increasing the number of water treatment plants in Buaran III, Ciliwung and Pesanggrahan.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Currently, there are six communal reservoirs in Jakarta, located in Cilincing, Duri Kosambi, Marnuda, Marunda Kepu, Pluit and Taman Sari. The city administration hopes to have 13 communal reservoirs in operation by the end of 2024.

The plan to construct communal reservoirs won first place in the Jakarta Innovation Awards in October, which were organized by the Jakarta Regional Development Planning Agency (Bappeda).

PAM Jaya service director Syahrul Hasan said that to reach 100 percent tap water coverage in Jakarta, the company would have to finish SPAMs in Jatiluhur and Karian Serpong.

Syahrul noted that those projects were currently underway. Both were designated National Strategic Projects (PSN) by the then-public works and housing ministry.

The development of SPAM Jatiluhur Phase 1 is progressing, with PAM Jaya having received 20,231 new connection applications. Meanwhile, the SPAM Karian Serpong project is still in the documentation processing stage at the ministry.

"We are targeting a total of 2 million pipeline connections for PAM Jaya by the final year of the 100 percent target in 2030," Syahrul said.