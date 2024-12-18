TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Changing regional election system takes time, deputy minister says

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) urges parties not to rush their decision and calls for a thorough study on whether such a proposal would represent the will of the people.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 18, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Changing regional election system takes time, deputy minister says Elections preparations: A worker places equipment for polling stations into ballot boxes at a district hall in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on Nov. 20. (Antara/Andry Denisah)

P

olicymakers are not in a rush to determine the system for future regional head elections, First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto said, following President Prabowo Subianto’s suggestion to roll back direct regional polls to cut costs.

“We need feedback from university experts and NGOs, as well as political parties and the House of Representatives,” Bima said on Tuesday, as quoted by tempo.co.

While acknowledging the need for thorough deliberations, the deputy minister said that a timely decision on the matter may help authorities better prepare for future regional head elections. However, Bima said that the government would not rush the process 

The former Bogor, West Java, mayor also acknowledged public concerns regarding the potential drawbacks of regional heads being elected by members of the Regional Representatives Council (DPRD).

“Every option has its advantages and disadvantages,” he said, “and we will discuss all these aspects together with every party.”

Read also: Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

At the Golkar Party’s anniversary celebration on Dec. 12, Prabowo suggested he would back the idea of having governors, regents and mayors be appointed by members of local legislatures, an old system used during the authoritarian rule of late president Soeharto.

The President argued that the direct regional elections wasted tens of trillions from the state budget that could be allocated to programs that would better serve the public welfare.

Home Minister Tito Karnavian expressed his agreement with Prabowo’s suggestion, saying on Monday that regional elections led to increased violence in various regions, as reported by kompas.com.

Some members of the ruling Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), which control the majority of the House of Representatives, have expressed that they might support scrapping direct regional elections. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), currently the only de-facto opposition party in the legislature, urged parties not to rush their decision and called for a thorough study on whether such a proposal would represent the will of the people.

Any changes to the election system will need a revision to the prevailing regional elections law, which mandates direct election.

A plan to revise the Regional Elections Law was included in the National Legislation Program’s (Prolegnas) priority list for next year among bills that the legislature aims to pass in 2025.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

Related Articles

Analysis: Post-election evaluations call for electoral reforms

KPU confirms KIM victory in gubernatorial elections in battleground provinces

PDI-P to expel 27 members for not backing regional poll candidates

Voters head to polls for biggest regional election

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry

Related Article

Analysis: Post-election evaluations call for electoral reforms

KPU confirms KIM victory in gubernatorial elections in battleground provinces

PDI-P to expel 27 members for not backing regional poll candidates

Voters head to polls for biggest regional election

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

More in Indonesia

 View more
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters on Sept. 2, 2024, in Jakarta.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) talks with State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head Muhammad Herindra on Dec. 2, 2024, during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
An aerial photo shows the construction of apartments at Meikarta in Cikarang, Bekasi regency, West Java.
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi

Highlight
Mary Jane Veloso (2nd R) is reunited with her two sons and her father (L) after she arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women in Manila on December 18, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)
Editorial

Prevention is better than cure
(Courtesy of Immigration Directorate General)
Economy

Golden Visa investments reach Rp 9 trillion, below annual target

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
Companies

SMI provides $23.3m in funding for floating solar panel project in Batam
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo in Egypt for D8 summit as Gaza crisis continues
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi
Tech

AI Journey conference unveils broader use of artificial intelligence
Archipelago

Arema FC, Persik Kediri supporters clash at regency border
Companies

Govt to merge state-owned rail operator KAI with train maker INKA
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!