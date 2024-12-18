Changing regional election system takes time, deputy minister says

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) urges parties not to rush their decision and calls for a thorough study on whether such a proposal would represent the will of the people.
olicymakers are not in a rush to determine the system for future regional head elections, First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto said, following President Prabowo Subianto’s suggestion to roll back direct regional polls to cut costs.
“We need feedback from university experts and NGOs, as well as political parties and the House of Representatives,” Bima said on Tuesday, as quoted by tempo.co.
While acknowledging the need for thorough deliberations, the deputy minister said that a timely decision on the matter may help authorities better prepare for future regional head elections. However, Bima said that the government would not rush the process
The former Bogor, West Java, mayor also acknowledged public concerns regarding the potential drawbacks of regional heads being elected by members of the Regional Representatives Council (DPRD).
“Every option has its advantages and disadvantages,” he said, “and we will discuss all these aspects together with every party.”
At the Golkar Party’s anniversary celebration on Dec. 12, Prabowo suggested he would back the idea of having governors, regents and mayors be appointed by members of local legislatures, an old system used during the authoritarian rule of late president Soeharto.
The President argued that the direct regional elections wasted tens of trillions from the state budget that could be allocated to programs that would better serve the public welfare.
Home Minister Tito Karnavian expressed his agreement with Prabowo’s suggestion, saying on Monday that regional elections led to increased violence in various regions, as reported by kompas.com.
Some members of the ruling Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), which control the majority of the House of Representatives, have expressed that they might support scrapping direct regional elections. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), currently the only de-facto opposition party in the legislature, urged parties not to rush their decision and called for a thorough study on whether such a proposal would represent the will of the people.
Any changes to the election system will need a revision to the prevailing regional elections law, which mandates direct election.
A plan to revise the Regional Elections Law was included in the National Legislation Program’s (Prolegnas) priority list for next year among bills that the legislature aims to pass in 2025.
