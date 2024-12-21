Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair

Sole candidate: Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) chairman Jusuf Kalla delivers a speech after inaugurating the organization's leadership board for the 2024-2029 term in Jakarta on Dec. 20. The Law Ministry acknowledged Kalla's chairmanship for the humanitarian organization despite challenges from fellow Golkar Party politician Agung Laksono, who claimed to have been elected as PMI chair during a separate national meeting. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) chair Jusuf Kalla inaugurates the leadership board for the humanitarian organization after the Law Ministry announces its recognition of his chairmanship, amid disputes with a Red Cross camp led by fellow Golkar Party politician Agung Laksono.

T he government stepped in on the dispute over the chairmanship for the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) by ruling in favor of incumbent chief Jusuf Kalla over challenger Agung Laksono, acknowledging the former vice president as the leader of one of the country’s oldest humanitarian organizations.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas announced on Friday the ministry’s decision to reject Agung’s claim for the PMI’s top spot. The decision was made after reviewing requests from Kalla and Agung’s parties for the ministry to recognize their respective claims to the position.

“After studying the articles of the PMI’s bylaws, the government, through the Law Ministry recognizes [...] the new management under the leadership of Jusuf Kalla,” Supratman said during a press briefing in Jakarta.

Kalla, who has held the PMI top spot since 2009, emerged as the sole candidate for the organization’s leadership race during its national meeting earlier this month.

Agung, who is not a Red Cross member, intended to challenge the reelection bid by registering himself as a chairman candidate.

But Agung’s candidacy was annulled as he failed to meet the minimum threshold of support of 20 percent of PMI members on the first day of the PMI national meeting. Kalla was later reelected by acclamation as the new chief, having won a majority of the support of regional offices’ executives.

