TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair

Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) chair Jusuf Kalla inaugurates the leadership board for the humanitarian organization after the Law Ministry announces its recognition of his chairmanship, amid disputes with a Red Cross camp led by fellow Golkar Party politician Agung Laksono.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, December 21, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair Sole candidate: Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) chairman Jusuf Kalla delivers a speech after inaugurating the organization's leadership board for the 2024-2029 term in Jakarta on Dec. 20. The Law Ministry acknowledged Kalla's chairmanship for the humanitarian organization despite challenges from fellow Golkar Party politician Agung Laksono, who claimed to have been elected as PMI chair during a separate national meeting. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

T

he government stepped in on the dispute over the chairmanship for the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) by ruling in favor of incumbent chief Jusuf Kalla over challenger Agung Laksono, acknowledging the former vice president as the leader of one of the country’s oldest humanitarian organizations.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas announced on Friday the ministry’s decision to reject Agung’s claim for the PMI’s top spot. The decision was made after reviewing requests from Kalla and Agung’s parties for the ministry to recognize their respective claims to the position.

“After studying the articles of the PMI’s bylaws, the government, through the Law Ministry recognizes [...] the new management under the leadership of Jusuf Kalla,” Supratman said during a press briefing in Jakarta.

Kalla, who has held the PMI top spot since 2009, emerged as the sole candidate for the organization’s leadership race during its national meeting earlier this month. 

Agung, who is not a Red Cross member, intended to challenge the reelection bid by registering himself as a chairman candidate. 

But Agung’s candidacy was annulled as he failed to meet the minimum threshold of support of 20 percent of PMI members on the first day of the PMI national meeting. Kalla was later reelected by acclamation as the new chief, having won a majority of the support of regional offices’ executives.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

[RA::Kalla urges caution in PMI race as Golkar politician Agung seeks chairmanship::/indonesia/2024/12/08/kalla-urges-caution-in-pmi-race-as-golkar-politician-agung-seeks-chairmanship.html

Popular

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows
Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Related Articles

Kalla reelected as Red Cross chairman

Kalla urges caution in PMI race as Golkar politician Agung seeks chairmanship

Bahlil faces leadership test

Low productivity, not imports, hurting local manufacturing competitiveness: Airlangga

Mood improves among Indonesian manufacturers

Related Article

Kalla reelected as Red Cross chairman

Kalla urges caution in PMI race as Golkar politician Agung seeks chairmanship

Bahlil faces leadership test

Low productivity, not imports, hurting local manufacturing competitiveness: Airlangga

Mood improves among Indonesian manufacturers

Popular

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows
Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

More in Indonesia

 View more
Sole candidate: Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) chairman Jusuf Kalla delivers a speech after inaugurating the organization's leadership board for the 2024-2029 term in Jakarta on Dec. 20. The Law Ministry acknowledged Kalla's chairmanship for the humanitarian organization despite challenges from fellow Golkar Party politician Agung Laksono, who claimed to have been elected as PMI chair during a separate national meeting.
Politics

Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair
Police officers swarm a house on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, during the arrest of a terrorism suspect in Baiya subdistrict, Tawaeli district, Palu city, Central Sulawesi. Identified as W, the suspect has been on the run for the past 11 months.
Archipelago

Densus 88 arrests three terrorist suspects in Central Sulawesi
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) and secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (left) salutes the national flag on Aug. 17, 2024, during the party’s 79th Independence Day celebrations at its headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Politics

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress

Highlight
All New Yaris Cross HEV, a hybrid cars from Japanese manufacturer Toyota, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Car sales may still lag in 2025 despite tax incentive on hybrid vehicles
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru November 14, 2024.
Editorial

Merciful Prabowo
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) during a ministerial coordination meeting on efforts against online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The undiagnosed majority: A call to action for Indonesia’s health system
Academia

Misunderstanding Industry 4.0: Indonesia's premature leap toward revolution
Academia

The high cost of South Korea’s short-lived martial law
Opinion

Analysis: Govt to reduce airfare by 10 percent for Christmas, New Year holidays
Middle East and Africa

Islamic world unity important to support Gaza, Prabowo says
Academia

Sounding the alarm: Why the TNI is 'recruiting' senior officers for 200 civilian posts
Politics

Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair
Editorial

Lessons from Korea
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!