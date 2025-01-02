TheJakartaPost

Police fire Jakarta narcotics chief over DWP extortion case

Jakarta's narcotics chief and an officer have been dishonorably dismissed as the National Police cracks down on several officers allegedly involved in extorting Malaysian festivalgoers at the DWP 2024 in mid-December.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 2, 2025

Police fire Jakarta narcotics chief over DWP extortion case A light and fireworks show illuminates a stage at the Djakarta Warehouse Project electronic music festival, in this undated promotional photo. (Personal Collection/Courtesy of Ismaya Live)

T

he National Police have dishonorably dismissed Jakarta’s narcotics investigation chief, Sr. Comr. Donald Parlaungan Simanjuntak, after allegations of extortion against the division’s officers related to Malaysian festivalgoers at the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP).

The dismissal was among the sanctions imposed during a violation hearing on the National Police code of ethics and professionalism (KEPP), which lasted from 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Based on the investigation, the decision was made to impose dishonorable dismissal [PTDH] on the narcotics director," National Police Commission member Choirul Anam said in an official statement released on Wednesday, as reported by tempo.co.

In addition to Donald, two other police officers attended the hearing, a sub-directorate head identified as M and a unit officer identified as Y.

Anam said that Y had also been dishonorably discharged, with both Donald and Y filed an appeal against the ruling.

Meanwhile, no decision has yet been made for M.

"As for the sub-directorate head, no decision has been made as the session was adjourned and will continue on Thursday," Anam said, as quoted by Antara news agency.

National Police Public Information Bureau head Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko identified the unit officer as Adj. Comr. Yudhy Triananta Syaeful, as reported by tempo.co.

A total of 18 police officers have been linked to the case. 

The police officers allegedly extorted money from 45 Malaysians, accusing them of consuming drugs regardless of whether the results of their urine tests were clear or not.

The case receives significant attention from the Malaysian media. The Malaysian media particularly highlighted that the police officers extorted some Rp 2.5 billion (US$153,975) from the concert goers.

The National Police said that the sanctions reflect their commitment to strictly enforcing regulations.

"This demonstrates the National Police's serious commitment to take firm action, proportionally and procedurally, as a responsive and transparent measure," Trunoyudo said.

The police have been marred by various cases involving its officers in the past few months, such as the killing of a vocational high school student in Semarang, Central Java, and the murder of a police officer by another in South Solok, West Sumatra. 

