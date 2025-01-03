TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

New Year's festivities leave Jakarta littered with trash

Jakarta's streets glittered with colorful piles of garbage after revelers ushered in the New Year, pointing to a need for reflection and resolve on how to handle the tonnes of trash the city and its denizens generate, including awareness campaigns to promote individual waste management.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 3, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
New Year's festivities leave Jakarta littered with trash Workers from the city’s sanitation agency, dubbed “Pasukan Oranye” (orange troops) for their distinctive uniforms, cleans discarded food, beverage bottles and other roadside litter around the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta on New Year’s Day 2025. (Courtesy of Jakarta Environmental Agency/-)

A

fter the glittering celebrations to usher in 2025 had ended, Jakarta was left littered with over 100 tonnes of trash, the highest recorded since the pandemic.

Piles of trash, from plastic food packages to beverage containers, were scattered across the popular Kota Tua (Old Town) historic district in West Jakarta after more than 29,000 people had gathered to welcome the New Year.

Trash also littered the Hotel Indonesia (HI) traffic circle in downtown Jakarta, one of the busiest spots for kicking off the New Year, which saw an estimated crowd of 150,000 to 200,000 people enjoy the festivities.

Although the Jakarta administration had provided 200 garbage cans at crowded locations, many revelers still discarded their trash carelessly.

Asep Kuswanto, head of the Jakarta Environmental Agency, said the city’s sanitation crew had collected 132 tonnes of trash after New Year's celebrations this year: 2 tonnes more than in 2024, but still below the agency's estimate.

"Previously, we predicted the amount of trash from the New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta to reach 150 tonnes because of the [larger] number of celebration spots," Asep said in a statement on Thursday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"The amount of waste collected was only 132 tonnes, a slight increase from last year, which saw 130 tonnes of waste, the highest amount from New Year's Eve celebrations since the pandemic,” he added.

Popular

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

Related Articles

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year

Fire in Senen kills two elderly residents

Commuters oppose the plan to remove Transjakarta Corridor 1 route

Promising outcomes from the summit to conserve and restore mangroves

Garbage piles cause unrest among residents in Babelan, Bekasi

Related Article

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year

Fire in Senen kills two elderly residents

Commuters oppose the plan to remove Transjakarta Corridor 1 route

Promising outcomes from the summit to conserve and restore mangroves

Garbage piles cause unrest among residents in Babelan, Bekasi

Popular

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Police identify four suspects in KM 45 Tangerang toll road shooting incident
A rail worker waves a signal flag on Feb. 25, 2020, ahead of an approaching Railink airport train at Sudirman Station in Central Jakarta. The airport train is now operated by PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia as Commuter Line Basoetta.
Jakarta

Govt to close Karet Station in February for service efficiency
Heavy focus: Students take the national exam on Monday at a school for the disabled (SLB) in Denpasar, Bali. The exam was held at junior high schools throughout the country from Monday to Thursday.
Society

Govt’s plan to revamp national exams next year met with doubt

Highlight
Every vote counts: A woman casts her ballot for the presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Banda Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024.
Politics

Constitutional Court revokes presidential nomination threshold
The venue of a cancelled art exhibition from painter Yos Suprapto at the National Galley in Jakarta is seen empty on December 20. 2024. The exhibition was canceled by the National Gallery on its opening day on December 19, 2024.
Editorial

Authoritarian alarm
Local and foreign tourists pack an open-air ampitheater near the cliffs of Uluwati, Bali on April 11, 2024 to witness the Kecak dance, a popular tourist attraction that pulls in thousands of people every day. Organizers of Tari Kecak Uluwatu have increased their showing times due to a spike in tourists over the 2024 Idul Fitri holiday.
Economy

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Businesses relieved at averted VAT hike, but adapting takes time
Archipelago

Police identify four suspects in KM 45 Tangerang toll road shooting incident
Jakarta

Govt to close Karet Station in February for service efficiency
Economy

World Bank projects worsening RI current account deficit
Culture

2025 Fashion: An era of self-expression and health-conscious choices
Society

Govt’s plan to revamp national exams next year met with doubt
Asia & Pacific

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city
Jakarta

New Year's festivities leave Jakarta littered with trash
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

New Year's festivities leave Jakarta littered with trash

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!