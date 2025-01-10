Jakarta, regions declare new elected leaders

Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung devlivers a speech on Jan. 9, 2025, accompanied by deputy governor-elect Rano Karno during a Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) plenary meeting to certify the pair as winner of 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election in Jakarta. The pair won 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the poll, enough to secure a single-round win in the gubernatorial race. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

The regional offices of the General Elections Commission (KPU) formally announced the winners of the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in 21 provinces.

The regional offices of the General Elections Commission (KPU) have officially certified the winners of the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in some regions, including some opposition-backed candidates who analysts say may complicate President Prabowo Subianto’s efforts to implement his program.

Hundreds of local leader-elects in 21 provinces were certified on Thursday as winners of November’s regional polls. The KPU’s regional offices were able to finalize their victories after their opponents decided not to lodge a legal motion challenging the election results announced by the poll body in December last year.

Among gubernatorial candidate pairs certified on Thursday were Pramono Anung and Rano Karno in Jakarta; Dedi Mulyadi and Erwan Setiawan in West Java; Andra Soni and Dimyati Natakusumah in Banten; and Wayan Koster and I Nyoman Giri Prasta in Bali.

The final vote tally announced late last year showed that candidates backed by political parties of the ruling Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), some of whom were also endorsed by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, beat their rivals who were nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) in some of the country’s most populous provinces.

November’s simultaneous regional head elections saw a repeat of the power play that took place in the 2024 general election between KIM and the PDI-P, led by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, which is currently the only de facto opposition party.

The rare exception was in Jakarta, when PDI-P cadres Pramono and Rano beat KIM-nominated, Jokowi-endorsed pair of former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil and his running mate Suswono.