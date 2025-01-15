TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

AGO arrests former court head for bribery related to Surabaya murder acquittal

Former Surabaya District Court head Rudi Suparmono allegedly accepted at least S$60,000 for his roles in the acquittal of a murder charge against defendant Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a high-profile murder case in the East Java capital city.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 15, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
AGO arrests former court head for bribery related to Surabaya murder acquittal Attorney General's Office (AGO) investigators escort former Surabaya District Court head Rudi Suparmono (center) on Jan. 14, 2025, at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta. The AGO named Rudi a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of defendant Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a high-profile muder case in Surabaya, East Java. (Antara/Muhammad Ramdan)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) named Rudi Suparmono, former head of the Surabaya District Court in East Java, a suspect in a bribery case related to the acquittal of defendant Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a high-profile murder case.

Ronald, son of retired National Awakening Party (PKB) lawmaker Edward Tannur, was charged with assaulting and killing his 29-year-old girlfriend Dini Sera Afrianti in October 2023 following a reported altercation between the two.

But a panel of judges at the Surabaya District Court acquitted him of all charges in July 2024, citing a lack of “any convincing evidence” to convict him of the murder, manslaughter and aggravated assaults charges. 

The ruling sparked widespread public backlash and an AGO investigation into to find out if corruption had skewed the lower court’s ruling in Ronald’s favor.

Investigators arrested Rudi, who now serves as a judge at the Palembang High Court in South Sumatra, in Palembang on Tuesday following a string of raids at his houses in the South Sumatran provincial capital and Jakarta.

“We found strong indications that the acquittal was because three other suspects and RS accepted bribes and/or illegal gifts from [Ronald’s] lawyer Lisa Rachmat,” said Abdul Qohar, investigations director at the office of the assistant attorney general for extraordinary crimes, in a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Abdul referred to the three judges handling Ronald’s case who had already been named suspects in the case, namely Erintuah Damanik, Mangapul and Heru Hanindyo. They are currently standing trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court.

Popular

'Not for the poor': Jakartans face housing, commute woes

'Not for the poor': Jakartans face housing, commute woes
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Indonesia planning minimum age limit for social media users, minister says

Indonesia planning minimum age limit for social media users, minister says

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

Outspoken firefighter dismissed after exposing alleged corruption, inadequate equipments

PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence

PT KAI offers panoramic travels from Surabaya to Banyuwangi

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

Outspoken firefighter dismissed after exposing alleged corruption, inadequate equipments

PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence

PT KAI offers panoramic travels from Surabaya to Banyuwangi

Popular

'Not for the poor': Jakartans face housing, commute woes

'Not for the poor': Jakartans face housing, commute woes
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Indonesia planning minimum age limit for social media users, minister says

Indonesia planning minimum age limit for social media users, minister says

More in Indonesia

 View more
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27.
Society

Ministry to push social media protections ahead of age-limit law
Thomas Lembong (left), wearing a detainee jacket, is escorted from the Attorney General's Office on Oct. 29, 2024, after he was named a graft suspect for allegedly embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) from a sugar import project during his time as trade minister from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Investigation into ex-minister Thomas Lembong almost complete, AGO says
Attorney General's Office (AGO) investigators escort former Surabaya District Court head Rudi Suparmono (center) on Jan. 14, 2025, at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta. The AGO named Rudi a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of defendant Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a high-profile muder case in Surabaya, East Java.
Politics

AGO arrests former court head for bribery related to Surabaya murder acquittal

Highlight
A 30-kilometer long “mysterious” sea wall is found along the Tangerang coastal area of Banten in early January 2025. Authorities promise to dismantle it soon.
Society

Government intensifies probe into 'mysterious' fence off Tangerang coast
Bald patch: Larges swaths of cleared land divides a smallholder oil palm plantation during a tree regeneration program on April 29, 2023, in Mesuji Raya district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra.
Editorial

Facing palm oil nonsense
Cars pass along Jl. Gatot Subroto in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Economy

Car sales plunge 14 percent in 2024 as EVs gain ground

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Culture minister to repatriate more daggers, ancient inscription
Society

Ministry to push social media protections ahead of age-limit law
Politics

Investigation into ex-minister Thomas Lembong almost complete, AGO says
Americas

Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg to attend Trump inauguration
Politics

AGO arrests former court head for bribery related to Surabaya murder acquittal
Table Setting

Pio Cesare: Bringing a nuanced wine from Alba to Jakarta
Archipelago

Halmahera's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing big ash cloud
Culture and Entertainment

SORE’s sound lives on with Bilal Indrajaya

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

AGO arrests former court head for bribery related to Surabaya murder acquittal

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!