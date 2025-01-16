‘No politics’ in meeting with Yogyakarta Sultan, Jokowi claims

Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (center) gestures on Sept. 20, 2024, among a crowd of onlookers during a price inspection visit to Dukuh Kupang Market in Surabaya, East Java. (Antara/Rizal Hanafi)

Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said his recent meeting with Yogyakarta Governor Hamengku Buwono X was not politically motivated, despite the Sultan having previously offered help in mending Jokowi’s relations with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which recently stooped to an all time low.

On Wednesday, Jokowi went to the Yogyakarta Sultanate’s Keraton Kilen Palace to have a two-hour private audience with Hamengku Buwono X.

Jokowi told reporters once he returned to his hometown in Surakarta, Central Java, that he and the Sultan discussed a variety of topics, but that the two did not touch upon politics.

“I have not met [the Sultan] for a long time. So, the meeting was just part of silaturahmi [extending communal bonds]. I came because he invited me,” Jokowi was quoted by Kompas as saying.

“We spoke for almost two hours about many, many things, but mostly geopolitics and the global economy,” he added.

