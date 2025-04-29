TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, April 29, 2025 Published on Apr. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-04-28T21:05:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status People use their mobile phones as they sit in front of a graffiti depicting an image of President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo on a street in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 31, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

A

proposal to reinstate Surakarta’s special designation status has resurfaced, potentially paving the way for the hometown of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to be separated from Central Java, long considered a stronghold of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Aria Bima, a PDI-P politician and the deputy chair of House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs, revealed the idea after a meeting with the Home Ministry last week, saying that Surakarta was among six regions seeking special status.

While details about the origin of the proposal and how Surakarta would be governed under special status remain unclear, the PDI-P has expressed opposition to the idea.

“I question the relevance [of granting Surakarta a special designation]. It is already a city of trade, education and industry. There is no need to make it even more special,” said Aria, a native of Central Java, on Thursday.

Echoing the sentiment, former two-term Surakarta mayor FX Hadi “Rudy” Rudyatmo, who is also a member of the PDI-P, asked in a Kompas TV interview on Friday, what was the point of special status if the city still struggled with poverty and unemployment.

Read also: Analysis: Jokowi takes war against Megawati to Central Java, her home turf

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The PDI-P had for years looked to Central Java as its stronghold. But, alarm bells of waning support began to ring last year when the party recorded losses in both the presidential election and subsequent regional contests.

Popular

QRIS: A symbol of national sovereignty

QRIS: A symbol of national sovereignty
LG exit no small matter

LG exit no small matter
LG departure marks rude awakening for Indonesia’s nickel downstream dream

LG departure marks rude awakening for Indonesia’s nickel downstream dream

Related Articles

Gibran’s demographic bonus video gets lukewarm response

Indonesian entourage for Pope Francis funeral arrives in Rome

Indonesia, Fiji pledge stronger cooperation in agriculture, defense

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

Analysis: Jokowi looks for next political vehicle in PSI

Related Article

Gibran’s demographic bonus video gets lukewarm response

Indonesian entourage for Pope Francis funeral arrives in Rome

Indonesia, Fiji pledge stronger cooperation in agriculture, defense

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

Analysis: Jokowi looks for next political vehicle in PSI

Popular

QRIS: A symbol of national sovereignty

QRIS: A symbol of national sovereignty
LG exit no small matter

LG exit no small matter
LG departure marks rude awakening for Indonesia’s nickel downstream dream

LG departure marks rude awakening for Indonesia’s nickel downstream dream

More in Indonesia

 View more
People use their mobile phones as they sit in front of a graffiti depicting an image of President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo on a street in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 31, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
Residents affected by the Lapindo mud volcano disaster in Sidoarjo, East Java, scatter flower petals near the embankment of the mud retaining pool on May 24th, 2017, to mark the 11th anniversary of the disaster.
Archipelago

Hot mudflow erupts in North Sumatra village, reviving fears of another Lapindo disaster
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi smiles on Feb. 20, 2025, after attending the inauguration ceremony for regional heads and their deputies at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta. He was one of 961 governors, mayors, regents and their deputies simultaneously sworn in by President Prabowo Subianto in the Feb. 20 ceremony.
Archipelago

West Java to send 'delinquent' students to military camps

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivers a press statement at the State Palace on April 28, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto to report on the ongoing negotiations with Washington aimed at averting steep US import tariffs to be imposed on Indonesian-made goods.
Companies

Indorama to invest $2b in US as tariff talks go on
Illustration of sexual assault
Editorial

Keep rotten doctors away
United States Ambassador to Indonesia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir at a doorstop interview with journalists during EducationUSA Fair.
Americas

Vacant envoy posts may hinder US tariff talks

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The blessed legacy of Pope Francis on interreligious ecotheology
Politics

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
Academia

American shakedown, global system shakeup

Archipelago

Hot mudflow erupts in North Sumatra village, reviving fears of another Lapindo disaster
Americas

Vacant envoy posts may hinder US tariff talks
Culture

‘Geometria dell'Incanto’: A poetic glimpse of Italy through the lens
Archipelago

West Java to send 'delinquent' students to military camps
Academia

Indonesia’s demographic bonus and the productivity imperative
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.