TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

KPK makes headway in another stalled case after fugitive arrest in Singapore

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 27, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
KPK makes headway in another stalled case after fugitive arrest in Singapore A worker cleans a sign at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on April 25, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T

he recent arrest of a fugitive in the e-ID corruption case adds to the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) recent surge in activity in regard to high-profile cases that had been left in abeyance for years, as activists call on the agency to see these cases through to completion.

Businessman and former Indonesian national Paulus Tannos, who also goes by the name Thian Po Tjhin, was arrested in Singapore last week by the Singaporean Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CIPB), ending his five-plus years of being on the run since he was named a suspect by the KPK in the e-ID case.

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that Paulus’ arrest on Jan. 22 came after the KPK, through the National Police’s international relations division, requested a provisional arrest warrant, which was eventually issued by a Singaporean court on Jan. 17.

Paulus was named a suspect by the KPK in August 2019 for his alleged role in the e-ID corruption case, which caused Rp 2.3 trillion (US$142 million) in state losses and sent former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto of the Golkar Party to prison.

The KPK accused Paulus of colluding to help his company PT Sandipala Arthaputra secure a rigged tender in the e-ID project and pocket Rp 140 billion from 2011 to 2013. Investigators also suspect that Paulus was involved in a scheme to pay kickbacks to a number of officials and lawmakers.

The KPK had repeatedly subpoenaed Paulus for interrogation since 2019 but he never showed up, prompting the agency to include Paulus on the most-wanted list two years later.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Lakso Anindito of graft watchdog the IM57+ Institute lauded the new KPK leaders, who assumed office only last month, for making significant progress in a manhunt that had stalled for years.

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says

Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says
Prabowo thanks India for Indonesia’s BRICS accession, vows to strengthen security ties

Prabowo thanks India for Indonesia’s BRICS accession, vows to strengthen security ties

Related Articles

Prioritizing mutual inclusive economic development in Indonesia-India relations

Free meals: Corruption lessons from Colombia

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

Analysis: Corruption watchdog puts Jokowi's reputation in jeopardy

Related Article

Prioritizing mutual inclusive economic development in Indonesia-India relations

Free meals: Corruption lessons from Colombia

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

Analysis: Corruption watchdog puts Jokowi's reputation in jeopardy

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says

Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says
Prabowo thanks India for Indonesia’s BRICS accession, vows to strengthen security ties

Prabowo thanks India for Indonesia’s BRICS accession, vows to strengthen security ties

More in Indonesia

 View more
A National Police Internal Affairs Division officer escorts former Jakarta Police narcotics investigation subdirectorate head Adj. Sr. Comr. Malvino Edward Yusticia (center) following an ethics hearing against the latter at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 2, 2025. The police's ethics commission dishonorably discharged Malvino after finding him guilty of violating code of ethics for extorting Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival attendants.
Archipelago

Jakarta Police investigate officer in yet another extortion case
Ready to ride: Cars line up to board the ferry at Merak Port in Cilegon, Banten, on April 15, 2024.
Archipelago

Merak port sees increase in travelers crossing to Sumatra ahead of long holiday
Police personnel guard a section of a road, which is under repair due to a landslide some months previously, in Riung Gunung in the Puncak resort area, Bogor, West Java, where landslides occurred on Nov. 28, 2018.
Archipelago

Authorities warn of landslides in Puncak during long holiday

Highlight
This aerial photo shows displaced Gazans gathering in an area in Nuseirat on January 26, 2025, to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. US President Donald Trump floated a plan to “just clean out“ Gaza, and said he wants Egypt and Jordan to take Palestinians from the territory, as a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas aimed at permanently ending the war enters its second week on January 26.
Middle East and Africa

Israel says Gazans can return home as more hostage releases agreed
This elevated view shows mounds of rubble from collapsed buildings along Saftawi street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, January 20, 2025 a day after a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas went into effect.
Editorial

Indonesia’s active role in Gaza
Guest of honour, President Prabowo Subianto (right) arrives with India's President Droupadi Murmu (Not pictured) to attend Indias 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

President Prabowo joins Modi to celebrate India's Republic Day

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Budget deficit may ‘cross 3 percent’ threshold on costly programs: Researcher
Art & Culture

Hashim Djojohadikusumo chairs trustees board for museums and cultural heritage
Tech

European tech shares tumble as China's AI push spooks investors
Archipelago

Jakarta Police investigate officer in yet another extortion case
Archipelago

Merak port sees increase in travelers crossing to Sumatra ahead of long holiday
Archipelago

Authorities warn of landslides in Puncak during long holiday
Politics

KPK makes headway in another stalled case after fugitive arrest in Singapore
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia calls on Malaysia to probe fatal shooting of citizens
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK makes headway in another stalled case after fugitive arrest in Singapore

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!