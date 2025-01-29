TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo departs from Jokowi's legacy in his first 100 days in office

President Prabowo Subianto’s leadership style, with his knack for powerful speeches and fondness for the military, has set him apart from his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's legacy during his first 100 days in office.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 29, 2025

Defining his style: President Prabowo Subianto waves before departing for India at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s leadership style, with his knack for powerful speeches and fondness for the military, has set him apart from his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in his first 100 days in office.

Despite a pledge of continuity, observers suggest Indonesia’s new leader has embarked on a mission that seemingly departs from the previous era’s legacy.

While his predecessor focused on domestic policies and showed reluctance to go abroad and engage with foreign policies, Prabowo has already embarked on a series of foreign trips to major countries including China, the United States, Brazil and India.

Prabowo’s departure continued with Indonesia’s rapid accession to BRICS membership this month, which was not seen as a priority by Jokowi. Indonesia has become the first Southeast Asian country to become a permanent member in the group of emerging economies, surpassing Malaysia and Thailand, which have shown similar interest.

The new administration of Prabowo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s first son, hit its 100-day mark on Tuesday.

Prabowo so far has received an overwhelmingly positive approval rating of around 80 percent, according to pollsters Indikator Politik Indonesia and Litbang Kompas. The figure is about 18 percentage points higher than that of Jokowi in his first few months as president in 2015 and five percentage points higher than his rating at the end of his administration last year.

The high approval rating was achieved regardless of the fact that Prabowo is still struggling to implement his flagship programs, including free nutritious meals for all schoolchildren and pregnant women.

Defining his style: President Prabowo Subianto waves before departing for India at the Halim Perdanakusama Air Force Base in Jakarta, on Jan. 23, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo departs from Jokowi’s legacy in his first 100 days in office
Vehicles pass on Jan. 29, 2025, during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road in Tangerang, Banten. The toll road, which is the main access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded with 20-30 centimeters of water because of heavy rain.
Archipelago

Dozens of Jakarta roads inundated during Chinese New Year
Rare but dangerous: A Sumatran tiger is seen at the Medan zoo in Medan, North Sumatra, on Jan. 15, 2024.
Archipelago

Fatal tiger attacks highlight Sumatra's rising forest degradation

Vehicles pass during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Tangerang City, Banten, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Jakarta

Tangerang evacuates hundreds as flooding hits homes, Soekarno-Hatta
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim (L), walk across the connecting bridge of the Petronas Twin Towers during the Indonesian President's visit to Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, January 27, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo addresses labor issues in Malaysia’s visit, after fatal shooting of RI citizens
A photo illustration of a group of students attending a learning session in a classroom.
Society

Lecturers in Indonesia struggle to balance responsibilities with low pay

Politics

Prabowo departs from Jokowi’s legacy in his first 100 days in office
Economy

US Fed expected to hold rate steady despite Trump pressure to cut
Archipelago

Dozens of Jakarta roads inundated during Chinese New Year
Archipelago

Fatal tiger attacks highlight Sumatra's rising forest degradation
Americas

Indonesia will not speculate about Trump aid freeze, Foreign Ministry says
Archipelago

Dozens of students swept away by waves at Yogyakarta beach, four dead
Jakarta

Gambir Police nab 20 suspects in love scam targeting foreigners
Tech

Alibaba releases AI model it claims surpasses DeepSeek-V3
